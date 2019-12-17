Parliament

Have your say on the Protection for First Responders Bill

Tuesday, 17 December 2019
Public submissions are now open on the Protection for First Responders and Prison Officers Bill.

This bill seeks to create a new offence in the Crimes Act 1961 for intentionally injuring a first responder or prison officer. It would provide for a minimum six month period of imprisonment for this offence. The bill would also expand the definition of a first responder in the Summary Offences Act 1981 to include emergency service workers.

This Bill is a Member’s Bill in the name of Darroch Ball MP. In his first reading speech on the bill, Mr Ball said there has been an increase in assaults against first responders and prison officers, with more and more serious injuries occurring as a result.


Tell the Justice Committee what you think
Make a submission on the bill by midnight on 12 February 2020.
For more details about the bill:
Read the full content of the bill
Get more details about the bill/petition
What’s been said in Parliament about the bill?
Follow the committee’s Facebook page for updates

ALSO:

