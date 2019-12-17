Parliament: Oral Questions - 17 December 2019

Oral Questions - 17 December 2019

Questions to Ministers

1. Dr DEBORAH RUSSELL to the Minister of Finance: What recent reports has he seen on the New Zealand economy?

2. Hon SIMON BRIDGES to the Prime Minister: Does she stand by all her Government’s statements and actions?

3. DARROCH BALL to the Minister of Defence: What actions did the New Zealand Defence Force take in response to the eruption on Whakaari / White Island?

4. Hon PAUL GOLDSMITH to the Minister of Finance: Is the Government delivering on all its commitments to New Zealand in relation to the economy?

5. PAUL EAGLE to the Minister of Housing: What progress is the Government making on tackling the housing crisis?

6. Hon JUDITH COLLINS to the Minister for the Environment: Does the Government support the replacement and reform of the Resource Management Act 1991?

7. Hon MICHAEL WOODHOUSE to the Minister of Health: Is he satisfied with district health boards’ progress in achieving published performance measures for quarter 1 of the 2019/20 year?

8. JO LUXTON to the Minister of Education: What actions has the Government taken to champion a high-quality public education system that is available for all New Zealanders?

9. CHRIS BISHOP to the Minister of Transport: Does he stand by his reported comment to the Herald in relation to the 12 roading projects presently on hold or under review, “If we were to do what the Business Advisory Council was saying, it would mean spending a great deal of money, more than $12 billion, on projects that have very low economic value”, and which, if any, of the 12 roading projects will the Government be progressing as part of its transport package in the new year?

10. GOLRIZ GHAHRAMAN to the Minister for Climate Change: What progress, if any, has been made implementing the Climate Change Response (Zero Carbon) Amendment Act 2019?

11. SIMON O'CONNOR to the Associate Minister of Housing (Public Housing): What percentage of the 24,386 reports of anti-social behaviour by State housing tenants since this Government took office have resulted in an eviction or business-initiated transfer?

12. Dr SHANE RETI to the Minister of Education: Does he stand by all his statements and actions in relation to the Fees Free policy?



© Scoop Media

