Have your say on the Taumata Arowai-the Water Services Bill

18 December 2019



Have your say on the Taumata Arowai-the Water Services Regulator Bill

The Health Committee has opened for public submissions on the Taumata Arowai-the Water Services Regulator Bill.

If passed, this Bill would implement the Government’s decision to create a new regulatory body to oversee, administer, and enforce the drinking water regulatory system. The Bill would establish Taumata Arowai–the Water Services Regulator (Taumata Arowai) as a new Crown agent and provide for its objectives, functions, and operating principles. It would also provide for its governance arrangements, including the establishment of a board and Māori Advisory Group.

This Bill is part of a broader package of reforms to the regulatory system for drinking water, wastewater, and stormwater (three waters). The Government has indicated a separate bill will be proposed at a later date to give effect to decisions to implement system-wide reforms to the regulation of drinking water and source water, and targeted reforms to improve the regulation and performance of wastewater and stormwater networks.

Tell the Health Committee what you think

Make a submission on the bill by midnight on 4 March 2020.

