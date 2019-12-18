Changes to commercial video on-demand classifications

18 December 2019

Have your say on changes to commercial video on-demand classifications

The Films, Videos, and Publications Classification (Commercial Video on-Demand) Amendment Bill aims to reduce the potential for harm to consumers from viewing inappropriate content.

The bill would amend the Films, Videos, and Publications Classification Act 1993 (the Act) to clearly address the identified regulatory gap. It would require:

• Specified CVoD providers to label content before it is available in New Zealand

• Criteria and processes to be established to identify and list regulated providers

• Functions of the Classification Office to be updated

• Amending the definition of film to clarify that it includes video on-demand content.

The bill would require that commercial video on-demand (CVoD) content that is made available in New Zealand display appropriate and consistent labelling, if the provider is specified in the Schedule to the bill. This labelling will provide information about that content’s rating and a description so that viewers can make an informed decision on whether to view it.

Tell the chair of the Governance and Administration Committee what you think

Make a submission on the bill by midnight on Wednesday 5 February 2020.

For more details about the bill:

• Read the full content of the bill

• Get more details about the bill

• What’s been said in Parliament about the bill?

• Follow the committee’s Facebook page for updates

ENDS

© Scoop Media

