Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Restoring the reputation of Rua Kēnana

Wednesday, 18 December 2019, 4:39 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Tūhoe prophet Rua Kēnana was officially pardoned and the Crown apologised during the final reading of Te Pire kia Unuhia te Hara kai Runga i a Rua Kēnana: Rua Kēnana Pardon Bill in Parliament today.

Rua Kēnana was wrongfully arrested when 70-armed police invaded Maungapōhatu in 1916. The fateful Sunday saw his son Toko Rua and nephew, Te Maipi Te Whiu killed during gunfire and both sides suffered injuries.

Kēnana was cleared of all charges but then imprisoned on an earlier charge of ‘moral resistance’ for the illicit sale of alcohol months earlier. Tellingly, the eight jurors involved in his 47-day trial objected to his harsh sentence - but were ignored.

His conviction had devastating effects on the descendants and followers of his Iharaira faith, who never fully recovered. The incident has long been a point of contention for ngā uri o Maungapōhatu and has led to a long and intergenerational journey for them to seek justice.

Minister for Māori Development, Nanaia Mahuta thanked ngā uri o Maungapōhatu for having the strength, mana and determination to to persist with a pardon, so the truth can be heard.

“Ngā uri o Maungapōhatu have been tenacious in their resolve over the past 103 years, through generations, to fight for vindication for their tupuna, the name of their whānau and faith. "

The Crown and Ngā Toenga o Ngā Tamariki a Iharaira me ngā Uri o Maungapōhatu Charitable Trust agreed to progress a statutory pardon in September 2017. The first reading of the Bill was in September.

Minister Mahuta apologised on behalf of the Government to the Trust for the lasting damage to the character, mana and reputation of Rua Kēnana and ngā uri o Maungapōhatu for the deep hurt, shame and stigma suffered from the invasion of their sacred maunga.

“I must acknowledge his people, including the many kaumātua who have passed away and are sadly not here to witness the pardon passed into law. I understand Lenny Mahurangi Te Kaawa is the only kaumātua left from the original group that put the claim to the tribunal.

“The Bill represents the courage, patience and the resilience of the whānau who have been committed to bring the issue to the Crown’s attention so they can start the healing process.

“The bloody invasion at Maungapōhatu has been described as the last shooting of the New Zealand land wars. My hope is for us to learn from historical events like this, acknowledge the pain that it caused generations and improve our understanding so we can move forward together as a country,” Minister Mahuta says.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Whakaari/White Island: A Minute’s Silence For Victims

A minute’s silence will be observed at 2.11pm on Monday 16 December in honour of the victims of the Whakaari White Island eruption, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has confirmed...

The minute’s silence will be exactly one week after the eruption started on Monday 9 December. More>>

Gordon Campbell: On What An Inquiry Might Look Like
Presumably, if there is to be a ministerial inquiry (at the very least) into the Whakaari/White Island disaster, it will need to be a joint ministerial inquiry. That’s because the relevant areas of responsibility seem to be so deeply interwoven... More>>

 

MP Pay Bill Passed: Keeping Rises 'In Check And Independent'

“The changes passed by Parliament today restore the independence of the Remuneration Authority to calculate increases in a fair and transparent manner. They repeal the formula introduced in 2015 that resulted in higher-than-expected pay increases." More>>

Pike River: Team Steps Through 170m Barrier

A team has stepped through the 170m barrier into the Pike River Mine drift today for the first time since the barrier was established by the New Zealand Mines Rescue Service in 2011. More>>

Climate Commission: Expert Advisors On Emission Reductions Announced

“Our decision to create the Climate Change Commission was about protecting climate policy from political mood swings, meaning every future government can stay focused on the job at hand: to help solve climate change and make our communities are cleaner and healthier,” James Shaw said. More>>

ALSO:

Mark Sowden: Appointment Of Government Statistician

“I am very pleased to announce Mr Sowden’s appointment to this role. He is a respected Public Service leader who has worked effectively across government, iwi and non-government organisations. His ability to unify people around common goals and improve systems has been central to his career successes to date,” Ms Quilter says. More>>

More Discussions: National On Housing, Transport And Infrastructure

National has today released the ninth and tenth in our series of discussion documents, which contain a range of proposals to ensure New Zealand has the high-quality housing and infrastructure it needs to prosper, Leader of the Opposition Simon Bridges says. More>>

ALSO:

Trains: Govt's Plans For Rail

The Government has released its long term vision for a sustainable 21st Century rail network that gets our cities moving, connects our regions and gets more freight off the roads. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 