Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Research into drug checking impacts

Wednesday, 18 December 2019, 4:58 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

A new research project will examine the effectiveness of drug checking programmes at music festivals to find out whether it helps keep people safe and reduces harm.

The Ministry of Health is to fund research by a Victoria University of Wellington criminology team which will study the impact of drug testing at festivals as a potential harm reduction tool. This is the first such study in New Zealand, and will cost $59,000.

“We know recreational drug use is common at music festivals, despite it being illegal,” Health Minister Dr David Clark says.

“There’s no way to make illegal drug use completely safe – all drugs come with risk. But we can and must reduce harm wherever possible.

“As Minister of Health I’m interested in evidence-based policy.

“This research will tell us whether drug checking programmes, such as the work of Know Your Stuff, are making a difference and helping keep people safer.

“This is entirely consistent with the Government’s balanced approach to drug harm reduction. We’re doing what works:”

• We’re cracking down on the suppliers and manufacturers of illegal drugs, such as synthetics, to get harmful drugs off our streets

• We’ve written into law that Police should consider whether a health-centred or therapeutic approach would be in the public interest when deciding whether or not to prosecute for possession and use of all drugs

• We’re strengthening addiction treatment services as part of our record investment to take mental health and addiction seriously

Police Minister Stuart Nash says drug checking activities in New Zealand operate in a complex area with a fine line between legal and illegal behaviour.

“Police support measures that will reduce drug-related harm in our communities. This does not mean Police will turn a blind eye to illicit drug activities. Those dealing and supplying illicit drugs can expect to face the risk of prosecution.

“Police have previously exercised discretion around prosecutions with regard to drug checking activities. Changes in August this year affirmed the Police discretion to not prosecute unless it is in the public interest. Police make these decisions independently.”

“We want to balance a health-based approach to the personal possession of illicit drugs, with the need to maintain criminal enforcement, particularly when it comes to disrupting the supply of illicit drugs.

“The research will combine quantitative and qualitative assessments of the current testing regime carried out by the non-government organisation Know Your Stuff. It is designed to provide a base of evidence before Ministers consider any potential next steps,” Mr Nash says.


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Whakaari/White Island: A Minute’s Silence For Victims

A minute’s silence will be observed at 2.11pm on Monday 16 December in honour of the victims of the Whakaari White Island eruption, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has confirmed...

The minute’s silence will be exactly one week after the eruption started on Monday 9 December. More>>

Gordon Campbell: On What An Inquiry Might Look Like
Presumably, if there is to be a ministerial inquiry (at the very least) into the Whakaari/White Island disaster, it will need to be a joint ministerial inquiry. That’s because the relevant areas of responsibility seem to be so deeply interwoven... More>>

 

MP Pay Bill Passed: Keeping Rises 'In Check And Independent'

“The changes passed by Parliament today restore the independence of the Remuneration Authority to calculate increases in a fair and transparent manner. They repeal the formula introduced in 2015 that resulted in higher-than-expected pay increases." More>>

Pike River: Team Steps Through 170m Barrier

A team has stepped through the 170m barrier into the Pike River Mine drift today for the first time since the barrier was established by the New Zealand Mines Rescue Service in 2011. More>>

Climate Commission: Expert Advisors On Emission Reductions Announced

“Our decision to create the Climate Change Commission was about protecting climate policy from political mood swings, meaning every future government can stay focused on the job at hand: to help solve climate change and make our communities are cleaner and healthier,” James Shaw said. More>>

ALSO:

Mark Sowden: Appointment Of Government Statistician

“I am very pleased to announce Mr Sowden’s appointment to this role. He is a respected Public Service leader who has worked effectively across government, iwi and non-government organisations. His ability to unify people around common goals and improve systems has been central to his career successes to date,” Ms Quilter says. More>>

More Discussions: National On Housing, Transport And Infrastructure

National has today released the ninth and tenth in our series of discussion documents, which contain a range of proposals to ensure New Zealand has the high-quality housing and infrastructure it needs to prosper, Leader of the Opposition Simon Bridges says. More>>

ALSO:

Trains: Govt's Plans For Rail

The Government has released its long term vision for a sustainable 21st Century rail network that gets our cities moving, connects our regions and gets more freight off the roads. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 