Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Emissions report shines a light on the road ahead

Thursday, 19 December 2019, 10:02 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon James Shaw

Minister for Climate Change


19 December 2019 PĀNUI PĀPĀHO

MEDIA STATEMENT


New Zealand is making progress to drive down its greenhouse gas emissions, but must go further and faster. That was the verdict of Minister for Climate Change, James Shaw as he welcomed the release of New Zealand’s Fourth Biennial Report today.

“Our children and grandchildren will look back on reports like this and rightly tell us that we knew exactly what needed to be done to help solve climate change. What we must think about, then, is how we can do things differently; how we create clean, safe and healthy communities for ourselves, our loved ones and future generations,” James Shaw said.

Projections of New Zealand’s net emissions in 2030 are shown by the report to be nearly 10 per cent lower than previous projections in the Third Biennial Report. Welcome though that is, if we are to meet our 2050 zero carbon target much more needs to be done.

“For the first time we can see how the action this government has taken will affect the type of planet we pass on to our children. I am pleased to see that our greenhouse gas emissions are projected to be much lower than they would have been had we not acted. Clearly we are on the right track, but there is still more we need to do,” James Shaw said.

The decrease in projected emissions can be attributed to the One Billion Trees policy, more sustainable farm management practices, and reduced energy use combined with less carbon-intensive fuels.

“One way to think about this report is as a useful summary of exactly where we are starting from now that our Zero Carbon Act has passed through Parliament. That historic piece of legislation provides a framework for us all to work within to meet the target of net-zero emissions by 2050. Now we know that we need to go further and faster to make that happen.

“Our 2050 greenhouse gas emissions goal will not be achieved with a single piece of legislation alone. It will happen when government, businesses and local communities around the country take action together. Actions that can add up to a more stable climate for all of us.

“In Government we have achieved a 10 per cent reduction in our projected emissions in just two years, so imagine what’s possible if we continue to take the action our children are demanding of us.

“I want to make sure that future generations can look back and see clearly that reports likes this had an impact on what we did next” James Shaw said.


About the report

The Fourth Biennial Report is an important part of New Zealand’s reporting obligations as a party to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) and the Paris Agreement.

It follows guidelines set by the UNFCCC covering climate change policy decisions and developments up until July 2019.

The Zero Carbon Act sets a new greenhouse gas emission reduction target for 2050, establishes the framework for a series of emissions budgets, establishes measures to plan for the impacts of climate change and sets up a new, independent Climate Change Commission to provide expert advice and monitoring, to help successive governments stay on track to meeting long-term goals.

Read the Fourth Biennial Report here and a snapshot of the report here.


ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Whakaari/White Island: A Minute’s Silence For Victims

A minute’s silence will be observed at 2.11pm on Monday 16 December in honour of the victims of the Whakaari White Island eruption, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has confirmed...

The minute’s silence will be exactly one week after the eruption started on Monday 9 December. More>>

Gordon Campbell: On What An Inquiry Might Look Like
Presumably, if there is to be a ministerial inquiry (at the very least) into the Whakaari/White Island disaster, it will need to be a joint ministerial inquiry. That’s because the relevant areas of responsibility seem to be so deeply interwoven... More>>

 

Dew Report Released: Labour Staffer Sexual Assault Allegations 'Not Established'

Labour released the report - conducted by independent lawyer Maria Dew QC - on Wednesday... "The most serious allegations, those of sexual assault, were not established," the report said. More>>

In Effect April: New Regulations For Local Medicinal Cannabis

Minister of Health Dr David Clark says new regulations will allow local cultivation and manufacture of medicinal cannabis products that will potentially help ease the pain of thousands of people. More>>

ALSO:

Pardon Bill Passed: Restoring The Reputation Of Rua Kēnana

Rua Kēnana was wrongfully arrested when 70-armed police invaded Maungapōhatu in 1916. The fateful Sunday saw his son Toko Rua and nephew, Te Maipi Te Whiu killed during gunfire and both sides suffered injuries. More>>

ALSO:

Harm Reduction: Research Into Drug Checking Impacts

A new research project will examine the effectiveness of drug checking programmes at music festivals to find out whether it helps keep people safe and reduces harm. More>>

ALSO:

MP Pay Bill Passed: Keeping Rises 'In Check And Independent'

“The changes passed by Parliament today restore the independence of the Remuneration Authority to calculate increases in a fair and transparent manner. They repeal the formula introduced in 2015 that resulted in higher-than-expected pay increases." More>>

Pike River: Team Steps Through 170m Barrier

A team has stepped through the 170m barrier into the Pike River Mine drift today for the first time since the barrier was established by the New Zealand Mines Rescue Service in 2011. More>>

Climate Commission: Expert Advisors On Emission Reductions Announced

“Our decision to create the Climate Change Commission was about protecting climate policy from political mood swings, meaning every future government can stay focused on the job at hand: to help solve climate change and make our communities are cleaner and healthier,” James Shaw said. More>>

ALSO:

Mark Sowden: Appointment Of Government Statistician

“I am very pleased to announce Mr Sowden’s appointment to this role. He is a respected Public Service leader who has worked effectively across government, iwi and non-government organisations. His ability to unify people around common goals and improve systems has been central to his career successes to date,” Ms Quilter says. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 