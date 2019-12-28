Toilet desperately needed at Ben Lomond Saddle
Saturday, 28 December 2019, 9:50 am
Press Release: New Zealand National Party
The Department of Conservation needs to act and install a
much needed toilet at Ben Lomond Saddle, or the popular
tourist destination’s impressive reputation will be
flushed away, Clutha-Southland’s MP Hamish Walker
says.
“Approximately 35,000 people walk to the
summit annually and this number is growing year by year.
“The necessary infrastructure is not currently in
place and there is a major environmental problem developing
with piles of human feaces and toilet paper spread across a
large area, getting worse every year.
“As the
track’s popularity continues to grow this issue will get
bigger, it needs to be sorted now with the installation of a
toilet to futureproof the track and protect the natural
environment.
“The land owners voluntarily offer
access to members of the public, but the growing mess could
jeopardise this
access.”
