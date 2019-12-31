Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Govt incompetence leaving women waiting for pay equity

Tuesday, 31 December 2019, 9:15 am
Press Release: New Zealand National Party


Women in New Zealand will have to wait even longer before progress is made on pay equity because this incompetent Government can’t follow due process, MP for Maungakiekie Denise Lee says.

“The Government’s Equal Pay Amendment Bill was introduced to Parliament in September 2018. But since it was reported back from Select Committee in May it has been left languishing on the Order Paper.

“That’s because Workplace Relations Minister Iain Lees-Galloway hasn’t ironed out all the policy details yet, despite allowing the Bill to be introduced. Information released by the Minister’s office showed he was still receiving briefings on policy issues with the Bill regularly throughout the year, even into late October.

“Usually the only changes made to a Bill after introduction come from Select Committee, not from the Minister. This is an extraordinary example of incompetence.

“The Government has been playing politics with a very important Bill. It scrapped the previous National Government’s Employment (Pay Equity and Equal Pay) Bill and voted against my Members’ Bill in April 2018. It then cynically released its own Bill on Suffrage Day, despite that Bill clearly not being up to scratch.

“The Government claimed it voted down my Bill because it was going to bring an improved version to the table. In reality it’s a 90 per cent copy and paste of our work, and now we’ll be lucky if the Government does anything at all.

“As usual, the PR spin from the Government hasn’t translated to any real outcomes. It’s very disappointing considering the amount of work done on the Bill by the previous National Government, and the fact there is cross party support for the Government’s Bill.

“How long are women going to have to wait for pay equity? The Government needs to get on with it. It’s already broken its promise to pass the Bill by the end of the year, the least it can do is give New Zealand women a timeline of when it expects any progress to be made.”

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from New Zealand National Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


RNZ: New Year Honours: Sporting Greats Among Knights And Dames

Six new knights and dames, including Silver Ferns coach Dame Noeline Taurua and economist Professor Dame Marilyn Waring, have been created in today's New Year's Honours List. The list of 180 recipients - 91 women and 89 men - leans heavily on awards for community service, arts and the media, health and sport.

Among the top honours recipients are Justice Joe Williams, the first Maori judge of the Supreme Court, former All Black coach Steve Hansen and disabilities advocate Robert Martin, who is believed to be the first New Zealand knight with learning disabilities. The three become Knight Companions of the New Zealand Order of Merit. More>>

 

Gordon Campbell: On What An Inquiry Might Look Like

Presumably, if there is to be a ministerial inquiry (at the very least) into the Whakaari/White Island disaster, it will need to be a joint ministerial inquiry. That’s because the relevant areas of responsibility seem to be so deeply interwoven... More>>

ALSO:

Dew Report Released: Labour Staffer Sexual Assault Allegations 'Not Established'

Labour released the report - conducted by independent lawyer Maria Dew QC - on Wednesday... "The most serious allegations, those of sexual assault, were not established," the report said. More>>

In Effect April: New Regulations For Local Medicinal Cannabis

Minister of Health Dr David Clark says new regulations will allow local cultivation and manufacture of medicinal cannabis products that will potentially help ease the pain of thousands of people. More>>

ALSO:

Pardon Bill Passed: Restoring The Reputation Of Rua Kēnana

Rua Kēnana was wrongfully arrested when 70-armed police invaded Maungapōhatu in 1916. The fateful Sunday saw his son Toko Rua and nephew, Te Maipi Te Whiu killed during gunfire and both sides suffered injuries. More>>

ALSO:

Harm Reduction: Research Into Drug Checking Impacts

A new research project will examine the effectiveness of drug checking programmes at music festivals to find out whether it helps keep people safe and reduces harm. More>>

ALSO:

MP Pay Bill Passed: Keeping Rises 'In Check And Independent'

“The changes passed by Parliament today restore the independence of the Remuneration Authority to calculate increases in a fair and transparent manner. They repeal the formula introduced in 2015 that resulted in higher-than-expected pay increases." More>>

Pike River: Team Steps Through 170m Barrier

A team has stepped through the 170m barrier into the Pike River Mine drift today for the first time since the barrier was established by the New Zealand Mines Rescue Service in 2011. More>>

Climate Commission: Expert Advisors On Emission Reductions Announced

“Our decision to create the Climate Change Commission was about protecting climate policy from political mood swings, meaning every future government can stay focused on the job at hand: to help solve climate change and make our communities are cleaner and healthier,” James Shaw said. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 