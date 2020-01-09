Asia-Pacific Parliamentarians to meet in Canberra

Parliamentarians from 27 countries will meet in Australia next week to discuss a range of critical global issues.

Canberra is hosting the 28th Asia-Pacific Parliamentary Forum, which provides an opportunity for delegates from the region to share knowledge on cybersecurity, sustainable agricultural development, joint action on climate change, and more.

The New Zealand delegation to the forum includes Barbara Kuriger MP (National) as lead, along with Ginny Andersen MP (Labour) and Jonathan Young MP (National).

“The Asia-Pacific Parliamentary Forum is an important opportunity for the New Zealand Parliament to advance regional cooperation with its neighbours. At this year’s forum, the New Zealand delegates will have the chance to discuss topics such as gender equality, protecting the integrity of government institutions, and addressing the drivers of radicalisation,” said Rt Hon Trevor Mallard, Speaker of the New Zealand Parliament.

“I am confident our three MPs will do a great job representing our Parliament and return with valuable lessons for us all.”

The 28th Asia-Pacific Parliamentary Forum runs from 13 to 16 January 2020.





