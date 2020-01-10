Hawke’s Bay DHB decision heartless

The decision by Hawke’s Bay DHB to axe cleaning services for the elderly and disabled is heartless and insensitive, Tukituki MP Lawrence Yule says.

“I’ve written to both the DHB and the Minister to ask for the decision to be reviewed.

“It’s extremely insensitive and is causing major stress to people in our community who are already frail and vulnerable, and who rely on these services to maintain their independence.

“Offering cleaning services like vacuuming and bathroom cleaning is a small cost compared with residential care and should be encouraged. It supports people to stay in their own home for longer and stay engaged in their communities.

“It’s not just the elderly either. Housekeeping is basic support that helps a range of constituents with diverse needs, from those who are blind to those who are waiting on the vital surgeries that will give them their mobility back.

“Not only did Hawke’s Bay DHB make the rash decision to scale this service back for people who clearly need it, it also sent out letters patronisingly telling older people that doing housework was good for their health.

“Those people have already been assessed as needing support. It smacks of a DHB and government out of touch with the needs of the community it serves.”

