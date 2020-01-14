Parliament

Progress with new Police station in Mahia

Tuesday, 14 January 2020
Community safety and crime prevention in the East Coast settlement of Mahia has moved forward with the opening of a new Police station to serve the growing coastal settlement.

Police Minister Stuart Nash has officially opened the new station, which was relocated almost 20 kilometres along the coast from the nearby community of Nuhaka late last year.

“The changing trends in both demographics and demand for Police services in the Tairawhiti area mean the time is right to create a new Policing presence in Mahia,” Mr Nash said.

“The population and the economy in the Mahia Peninsula are growing strongly. Police have been considering the move for some time and last year consulted locals in both communities about how to better serve the area.

“I have personally holidayed many times in Mahia, which is in the Napier electorate. Its beaches and fishing spots, surfing, diving and tramping opportunities as well as its strong sense of community all make it an attractive place to visit. The population swells markedly over the warmer months and school holidays, which are busy times for Police.

“The more permanent population is also changing too, especially with the arrival of one of New Zealand’s most innovative companies, Rocket Lab. The company launches satellites into space from the Mahia Peninsula.

“The move to Mahia has created a valuable hub for all three emergency services. Police will operate in partnership with Fire and Emergency New Zealand and St John Ambulance to stand alongside the community when it needs help.

“The new station continues the strong government investment in people and resources for the Police, which now has the largest number of frontline officers ever in our history.

“Alongside our promise to increase Police numbers, we have been investing in tools and resources to help Police do their job. This includes the new non-emergency phone number ten-five (105), the new Police App for communicating from mobile devices, a brand new call centre on the Kapiti Coast, new Eagle helicopters and new body armour.

“Almost 1900 new cops have graduated since the Coalition Government took office. The Eastern Police District, which covers the Tairawhiti area, will see frontline Police numbers increase by 27 per cent, over and above those who leave the organisation,” Mr Nash said.

