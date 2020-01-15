Parliament

Wairarapa gets $7.11m PGF water boost

Wednesday, 15 January 2020, 10:25 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government


The Provincial Growth Fund is putting $7.11 million into creating a sustainable water supply for Wairarapa, Parliamentary Under-Secretary for Regional Economic Development Fletcher Tabuteau announced today.

The following two projects will receive Provincial Growth Fund (PGF) funding:

• A $7 million investment in Wairarapa Water Limited for the pre-construction development of water storage (and associated distribution) infrastructure at the Wakamoekau site in the Wairarapa.
• $110,000 to the Wellington Regional Economic Development Agency Ltd led by the Wairarapa Water Resilience Committee to develop and produce a Wairarapa Water Resilience Strategy.

‘PGF funding for these two water projects is essential to help unlock opportunities for the Wairarapa, attract new industries to the region, create more jobs, and future-proof the local economy,” Fletcher Tabuteau said.

“Water is a critical enabler for the Wairarapa economy and supply is becoming increasingly under threat due to increased demand caused by a growing population and economy in the region, as well as rising temperatures, declining rainfall and river flows, as a result of climate change.”

“A $7 million PGF investment will fund procurement, consenting, planning, engagement and commercialisation of a community-based water storage and distribution infrastructure. This follows on from the PGF-funded pre-feasibility study announced in May last year.

“Once finished, this project will provide a resilient fresh water supply for the area leading to many benefits such as providing support to sustainable agriculture and horticulture industries, and help fill domestic demand for fresh water during dry seasons,” Fletcher Tabuteau said.

“The PGF is also supporting the ‘Wairarapa Water Resilience Strategy’, led by the Wairarapa Water Resilience Committee, with $110,000. This project will create a framework to approach future planning for water management, with a particular focus on mitigating the impact of climate change.

“Significant work has been done on individual components of the supply, storage and use of water in Wairarapa but this work has not previously been brought together into a comprehensive plan through a broad resilience lens. Business as usual is no longer an option to address the single most important need facing the region.

“I am very pleased to see the PGF make these incredibly important strategic investments to improve the Wairarapa economy and quality of life for generations to come,” Fletcher Tabuteau said.

