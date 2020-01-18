PM sadden by the passing of Piri Sciascia

It is with great sadness that I acknowledge the passing of Piri Sciascia ONZM, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said today.

“He was a true gentleman who guided me in my role as Prime Minister. I was honoured to have him as an Advisor and am grateful for all he has taught me,” Jacinda Ardern said.

“Piri Sciascia was steeped in mana. Over the coming days many will talk about his achievements in education, performing arts as a composer and performer, his public service and the pivotal roles he played in many Treaty Settlements.

“Piri said ‘he toi whakairo, he mana tangata’. Where there is artistic excellence, there is human dignity. There is no better quote to describe him and his contribution to Aotearoa.

“Piri once said he believed if you ever get frustrated you can either write a haka, or be able to breathe in deeply and go to the next place. We’ll all breathe in deeply Piri as you venture to the next place.

“My aroha goes out to his whanau, his iwi and all his loved ones at this sad time,” Jacinda Ardern said.

© Scoop Media

