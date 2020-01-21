PGF to fund Waipukurau cultural development and tourism

The Ngā Ara Tipuna - Waipukurau Pā Site Interpretation project will receive $2.798 million from the Provincial Growth Fund to create an authentic cultural tourism experience, Under-Secretary for Regional Economic Development Fletcher Tabuteau announced today

“The project will inform visitors about the history of six pā sites in Waipukurau with a combination of whare korero (carved gathering spaces), pou whenua (carved posts), interpretative signage and digital storytelling unique to Central Hawke’s Bay.

“The Ngā Ara Tipuna - Waipukurau Pā Site Interpretation project aims to create a sense of belonging, connection and understanding within the local community in regard to the pā sites

“PGF funding will be used to tell the story of how iwi came to the area and what these pā sites were used for. The areas are archeologically, spiritually and culturally significant, and these pā sites are of particular importance to hāpu and whānau in the area and in the wider regions” said Fletcher Tabuteau.

“The economic benefits of this project for a town the size of Waipukurau are huge because of the boost to employment and tourism.

“The project expects to create 16 new jobs once finished, and attract up to 15,000 visitors annually by its fifth year of operation.

“The Coalition Government is pleased to see this project progress from the PGF-funded business case into the next stage of construction,” said Fletcher Tabuteau

“The project will be split into two phases with plans for phase one to commence in March 2020 which will focus on the development of the largest pā site, Pukekaihau.

“Phase two will begin in February 2021 developing the remaining five pā sites, Te Waipukurau, Kaimanawa, Kaitoroa, Ruatangaroa, and Moana-i-rokia.

“Ngā Ara Tipuna plans to use the voices of real people to tell the stories of their ancestors in a way that stays true to tikanga Māori. Our Māori heritage needs the likes of Ngā Ara Tipuna to keep our stories alive, our culture vibrant and our people connected.

“Having also attended the launch of Hawke’s Bay Regional Council 3D Aquifer Mapping Project today, also funded by the PGF, I’m confident we are making good progress in Central Hawke’s Bay and in the wider region,” said Fletcher Tabuteau.



