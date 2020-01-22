Why isn’t New Zealand represented?
Wednesday, 22 January 2020, 9:49 am
Press Release: New Zealand National Party
22 January 2020
Foreign Affairs Minister Winston
Peters needs to explain the disgraceful decision to not send
a New Zealand representative to the Fifth World Holocaust
Forum, National’s Foreign Affairs spokesperson Gerry
Brownlee says.
“The Fifth World Holocaust Forum is
being held in Israel this week, and will be the largest
gathering of countries to fight anti-Semitism.
“The
Government has failed to send a single representative, not
even the Governor-General or a Minister, to this significant
event. We send Ministers and Members of Parliament to a
number of events around the world, but not to this one.
“New Zealand received an invite, and now we are going
to be one of the only first-world countries, on the 75th
Anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz, to not be
there.
“The Holocaust was the most terrible crime
against humanity, it is embarrassing New Zealand won’t be
present at this
event.”
ends
© Scoop Media
If they enter public life, women can expect a type of intense (and contradictory) scrutiny that is rarely applied to their male counterparts. If they are relatively young and conventionally attractive, such women will tend to be written off as lightweights – yet if they’re older and obviously competent, doubts will then tend to be raised about their “electability” and whether they are “warm” and “likeable” enough to connect with voters. Too conventionally feminine or not conventionally feminine enough? Too cold and too cerebral, or too warm and flighty to be seriously considered for high public office? For women in the public spotlight, the Goldilocks moments (when things are just right) are few and far between. More>>