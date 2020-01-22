Why isn’t New Zealand represented?

22 January 2020

Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters needs to explain the disgraceful decision to not send a New Zealand representative to the Fifth World Holocaust Forum, National’s Foreign Affairs spokesperson Gerry Brownlee says.

“The Fifth World Holocaust Forum is being held in Israel this week, and will be the largest gathering of countries to fight anti-Semitism.

“The Government has failed to send a single representative, not even the Governor-General or a Minister, to this significant event. We send Ministers and Members of Parliament to a number of events around the world, but not to this one.

“New Zealand received an invite, and now we are going to be one of the only first-world countries, on the 75th Anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz, to not be there.

“The Holocaust was the most terrible crime against humanity, it is embarrassing New Zealand won’t be present at this event.”

ends

