Major Events support for creative and cultural events

Wednesday, 22 January 2020, 11:01 am
Hon Phil Twyford
Minister for Economic Development
MP for Te Atatū

Creative and cultural events that highlight New Zealand’s diverse culture and build national pride are set to get a funding boost through the Major Events Fund, Economic Development Minister Phil Twyford said today.

The new Creative and Cultural Events Incubator, which is funded through the Major Events Fund, will open on Monday 3 February.

“Creative and cultural events have historically received less support under the Major Events Fund than sporting events. We recognise creative and cultural events often have a different path to success, which is why we have established the Incubator to support this growth and development,” Phil Twyford said.

“The Incubator will give priority to events that celebrate our culture and diversity, and have a vision to be major events of international significance.

“This is a tremendous opportunity for new and existing arts and cultural events to develop and flourish.

“Up to $1.5 million is available through to June 2022 for creative and cultural events that meet the criteria and, in particular, events with a focus on Māori and Pasifika arts and culture.

“New Zealand is well known for hosting world-class sporting events; now it’s time to focus energy on our creativity and culture, continuing to grow its appeal for our communities and international visitors,” Phil Twyford said.

The inaugural Incubator round will open on 3 February and accept applications until 28 February.

More details about investment criteria are available on the New Zealand Major Events website.


Background information

• In July last year the Major Events Fund changed its direction to prioritise events that build national pride and celebrate New Zealand culture, as well as having a greater focus on arts and cultural events.

• The Creative and Cultural Events Incubator was established to ensure arts and cultural events are supported alongside sporting events. Read the media release for further information.

