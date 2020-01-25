More victims of serious assault under Government

With regular reports of gang violence, drug crime and shootings, it’s no surprise the number of victims of serious assaults has increased, but an almost 40 per cent increase in the last year is staggering, National’s Justice spokesperson Mark Mitchell says.

“In the twelve months ending November 2019 there was 17,930 victims of serious assault resulting in injury. Serious assault not resulting in injury is also up.

“It is unacceptable that there are more victims of crime, especially victims of serious assault, occurring under this Government. This Government’s soft on crime attitude has meant more violent criminals are out on our streets and in our communities, and that’s resulting in more victims.

“There has been almost 20,000 more New Zealanders become victims of crime than there was the previous year.

“The Government has taken its eye off reducing crime and is focusing on just getting numbers in prison down. Without having a plan to reduce crime in our communities first, this is only going to result in more victims.

“National is the party of law and order and will always put the safety of New Zealanders before the rights of dangerous criminals. New Zealanders deserve to feel safe in their communities. Under this Government they are not.”

Notes to editors: Figures come from Police data found here.

