Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Transport infrastructure upgrades to get NZ moving

Wednesday, 29 January 2020, 11:00 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Phil Twyford
Minister for Transport
MP for Te Atatū
29 January 2020
PĀNUI PĀPĀHO
MEDIA STATEMENT


Transport infrastructure upgrades to get NZ moving and prepared for the future

• $6.8 billion for transport infrastructure in our six main growth areas – Auckland, Waikato, Bay of Plenty, Wellington, Canterbury and Queenstown.
• $1.1 billion for rail.
• $2.2 billion for new roads in Auckland.

The Government’s programme of new investments in roads and rail will help future proof the economy, get our cities moving, and make our roads safer.

Transport Minister Phil Twyford says these important projects will speed up travel times, ease congestion and make our roads safer by taking trucks off them and moving more freight to rail.

“The New Zealand Upgrade Programme reflects the Government’s balanced transport policy with $6.8 billion being invested across road, rail, public transport and walking and cycling infrastructure across New Zealand.

“This programme brings forward and funds significant projects, allowing them to be built sooner. The significant package is designed to give the construction industry certainty and confidence about future work.

“Many of these projects have been talked about for a long time, but we are the first Government to fund them. We have also made important changes.

“We must look to the future as we design this critical infrastructure. The projects have also been redesigned and future proofed to include provision for public transport and walking and cycling.

“We can do this and bring these projects forward because of our careful management of the Government’s books. It means New Zealanders can be assured they will be built as soon as possible.

“Our decision to fund these projects by taking advantage of historically low long-term interest rates means this Programme will free up funding in the National Land Transport Fund and Auckland transport budgets.”

Roads

“Our package of road investments will reduce congestion and travel times, support businesses and open up new areas for housing developments.
• Upgrading SH1 Whangarei to Port Marsden to four lanes will improve freight connectivity and improve productivity in the North.
• Penlink will open up more growth north of Auckland and connect Whangaparoa residents to the successful northern busway.
• Upgrading Mill Road to four lanes and connecting Manukau to Drury will ease traffic on SH1 and connect growing parts of Auckland with job-rich centres.
• Widening SH1 from Papakura to Drury and building a cycleway alongside it, will get commuters to work faster.
• Building a roundabout at the intersection of SH1/SH29 will improve safety at one of New Zealand’s most dangerous intersections. This is on the route that future proofs the extension of the Waikato Expressway from Cambridge to Piarere.
• A four-lane Tauranga Northern Link and upgrades on SH2 to Omokoroa will improve safety on a dangerous stretch of highway and unlock more housing developments in our fastest growing city and important trading port.
• Four-laning SH1 from Otaki to North of Levin will improve travel times and safety and boost the Horowhenua economy and its connection to Wellington and the region.
• The second stage of SH58 safety improvements will make a key route in Greater Wellington safer and more reliable. Stage one started in late 2019.
• The Melling interchange project will reduce the risk of flooding, help ease congestion during peak times, and the railway realignment will improve reliability and give more ‘park and ride’ options.
• Our Christchurch package will speed up public transport in the high-growth south west of the city, improve safety in rural towns in the region and boost economic development with a more reliable route for freight to Lyttleton Port.
• Our Queenstown transport package will greatly improve public transport into the town centre on SH6A, ease congestion on SH6 and support continued tourism growth.
Rail
A package of targeted rail investments will get trucks off the road and improve passenger train services, particularly at busy travel times.
• Completing the third main rail line will remove a key bottleneck for freight and passenger services, as well as provide additional capacity for the increased services once the City Rail Link is completed.
• Electrifying the railway track between Papakura to Pukekohe will speed up trips to the CBD. The addition of two new platforms at Pukekohe station will allow additional lines for future growth.
• Two new railway stations in Drury Central and Drury West, along with ‘park and ride’ facilities, will give real choice to the families that move to this high growth part of Auckland.
• Wellington rail upgrades, including in the Wairarapa, will make the lines north of the city more reliable and better able to meet growing demand.

Walking and cycling
Giving people safer options to walk and cycle in our cities means families have a healthy, congestion-free alternative to sitting in the car.
• Aucklanders will finally get the ability to walk and cycle from the North Shore, with a shared path over the Harbour Bridge. Seapath will connect to the shared path over the Harbour Bridge and provide a fully separated, safe path for Aucklanders from Takapuna and Northcote to the city. It will also be a key tourist attraction.

Record investments in transport across New Zealand are already happening under this Government, including:
• $100 million for the initial work on the $620 million Manawatū Gorge replacement highway.
• $92.37 million for the Hamilton to Auckland commuter service which will start mid-year.
• Budget 2019 provided a $1 billion funding boost to support a long overdue redevelopment of KiwiRail.
• The $6.4 billion Let’s Get Wellington Moving package will help ease congestion in our capital city.
• The $29 billion Auckland Transport Alignment Project will unlock Auckland’s potential.
• $130 million for the upgrade of SH20B the Puhinui rail and bus interchange to allow a 10-minute bus connection to Auckland Airport.
• $196 million Wellington commuter rail upgrades will mean better services and fewer breakdowns.
• $1.4 billion to upgrade 3,300kms of state highways and local roads with proven safety upgrades to save lives.
• $240 million on the Auckland Manukau Eastern Transport Initiative (AMETI) Eastern Busway improvements which will give a congestion-free public transport options for east Aucklanders.
• $37.5 million Awakino Tunnel bypass project to improve safety on SH3.
• $137 million Tairāwhiti Roading package from the Provincial Growth Fund to boost the region.
• $18.4 million He Ara Kotahi pathway and bridge over the Manawatū River.
• $80 million through the Provincial Growth Fund for the KiwiRail’s TranzAlpine and Coastal Pacific trains to develop this successful tourism service further.

ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


$12B To Upgrade NZ: Growing And Modernising The NZ Economy

“The $12 billion New Zealand Upgrade Programme uses our capacity to boost growth by making targeted investments around the country, supporting businesses and local communities. The past decade has seen significant underinvestment in crucial national infrastructure. This has been a handbrake on our economy and society, has led to lower productivity, aging and neglected schools and hospitals, and caused congestion in our towns and cities. The past decade has seen significant underinvestment in crucial national infrastructure. This has been a handbrake on our economy and society, has led to lower productivity, aging and neglected schools and hospitals, and caused congestion in our towns and cities.“The previous Government announced a number of projects but did not commit any money to them. Some of those ghost roads we have improved, brought forward and funded.
“National said they would and could – but they didn’t.More>>


 

$12 Billion To Upgrade NZ: Growing And Modernising

“The $12 billion New Zealand Upgrade Programme uses our capacity to boost growth by making targeted investments around the country, supporting businesses and local communities. More>>

ALSO:

General Election Announced: Set For September 19

The 2020 General Election will be held on Saturday 19 September, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today. “I will be asking New Zealanders to continue to support my leadership and the current direction of the Government, which is grounded in stability, a strong economy and progress on the long term challenges facing New Zealand,”... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Coronavirus Outbreak

The coronavirus – its official World Health Organisation designation is 2019-nCoV – is believed to have originated as a seafood-to-human transfer, with ground zero for the transfer believed to have been a fish market in Wuhan, China. More>>

ALSO:


WINZ Quarterly Report: More People Getting Into Work

The December quarter benefit numbers released today show the Government’s plan to get people off the benefit and into work is starting to pay off,” Social Development Minister Carmel Sepuloni said. More>>

ALSO:

Changing lives: Boost In Whānau Ora Funding

Whānau throughout New Zealand are set to benefit from an extra three million dollars that will go directly to Whānau Ora Commissioning Agencies, the Minister for Whānau Ora Peeni Henare announced today. More>>

ALSO:

PGF Kaikōura $10.88M: Boost In Tourism & Business

The Provincial Growth Fund (PGF) is investing $10.88 million to boost business and tourism opportunities in Kaikōura, Parliamentary Undersecretary for Regional Economic Development, Fletcher Tabuteau announced today. More>>

ALSO:

Whitebaiting: Govt Plans To Protect Announced

With several native whitebait species in decline the Minister of Conservation Eugenie Sage has today released proposals to standardise and improve management of whitebait across New Zealand. More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 