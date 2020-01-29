Parliament

Future proofing New Zealand’s rail

Wednesday, 29 January 2020, 11:08 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government


Rt Hon Winston Peters

Deputy Prime Minister
Minister for State-Owned Enterprises


29 January 2020

PĀNUI PĀPĀHO
MEDIA STATEMENT

Minister for State Owned Enterprises Winston Peters says the funding of four major rail projects under the New Zealand Upgrade Programme is yet another step in the right direction for New Zealand’s long-term rail infrastructure.

“This Government has a bold vision for rail. We said we would address the appalling history of under-investment in our rail system over the last three decades, and we are well on track to achieve that,” Mr Peters said.

“Rail is a national strategic asset and strong investment is a no brainer.

“These projects will enable KiwiRail to deliver effective rail services and get our cities moving. A well-maintained reliable rail system reduces road congestion and road maintenance costs, seriously lowers carbon emissions, and allows for large volumes of freight across the country,” Mr Peters said.

Four rail projects will be funded as part of the $12 billion infrastructure package:

· $315 million for improvements to the Wiri to Quay Park Corridor in Auckland including construction of a third rail line to ease the bottleneck between Wiri and Westfield, providing additional capacity around Westfield Junction, and works around Quay Park to improve rail access to the Ports of Auckland

· $371 million to extend electrification from Papakura to Pukekohe of the Auckland metro network by 19km

· $211 million for improvements to the Wellington, Wairarapa and Palmerston North network and beyond, including upgraded tracks for the Wairarapa and Capital Connection lines, safety connections and refurbishment of Capital Connection carriages, and

· $247 million to develop the Drury railway station, with two new stations at Drury East and Drury West, to increase transport access and amenity value for this fast-growing centre.

ENDS

