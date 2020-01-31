Waitangi Day marked by community events

Rt Hon Jacinda Ardern

Prime Minister

Minister for Arts, Culture and Heritage





31 January 2020 PĀNUI PĀPĀHO



New Zealanders will come together at community events across local marae, parks, schools and atop maunga to commemorate Waitangi Day, Prime Minister and Minister for Arts, Culture and Heritage Jacinda Ardern said today.

“This year $400,000 in grants from the Commemorating Waitangi Day Fund will be made to over 40 community groups to host a range of events to mark the signing of Te Tiriti o Waitangi,” Jacinda Ardern said.

“Every year these events help us to learn, ask questions and deepen our collective understanding of what Te Tiriti means for us.

“Events this year include a Treaty trail race through Kaikōura, a festival in Ashburton, and a talk, waiata and performance in Porirua.

“Big events like Waitangi ki Manukau 2020, held by Auckland Council and Manukau Urban Māori Authority at Manukau’s Hayman Park, will bring together tens of thousands of people and the Waitangi Village will encourage the use of Te Reo.

“It’s great to see so many fun, thoughtful and inclusive activities kicking off across the country and I encourage people to take part including speaking frankly and openly about our country – which is a sign of the health of our nation,” Jacinda Ardern said.

The Prime Minister travels to Waitangi from Sunday to Thursday.

Manatū Taonga Ministry for Culture and Heritage has a full list of 2020 funded events here.



ends

© Scoop Media

