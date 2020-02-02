Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Govt must explain whether will follow Australia travel ban

Sunday, 2 February 2020, 11:34 am
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

Govt must explain whether it will follow Australia travel ban


“The Government needs to explain to New Zealanders why it isn’t following Australia in implementing a ban on travellers from mainland China”, ACT Leader David Seymour says.

There are now 259 confirmed deaths resulting from coronavirus. Australia and the United States have introduced bans on overseas travellers from mainland China. Air New Zealand has suspended flights to Shanghai.

“The Health Minister says the risk to New Zealand is low, but it’s clear he doesn’t know the full picture.

“David Clark is following the advice of the World Health Organisation, but the WHO isn’t elected to weigh the risks and benefits of continuing to accept travellers from China. That is the job of the New Zealand government.

“Clark must explain why his government continues to allow flights to arrive.

“If coronavirus were to have originated elsewhere in the world, the Chinese government wouldn’t hesitate to stop flights from arriving. In fact, Beijing is preventing tour groups from heading overseas and is restricting travel to the capital.

“Our government must consider taking similar steps to Australia and the US, or tell New Zealanders why it won’t do so.

“Why should we risk the lives of New Zealanders for the sake of the convenience of overseas travellers? What is the point of having a government if it won’t take serious measures to prevent a deadly virus from entering the country?”

“The Government must take a precautionary approach and consider stopping all flights from China until it knows more.”

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Kobemania, Palestine, And The Infrastructure Package


Quick quiz to end the week. What deserves the more attention – the death of a US basketball legend, or the end of Palestinian hopes for an independent state? Both died this week, but only one was met with almost total indifference by the global community. Yes, it was Kobe Bryant’s death that received the wall-to-wall media coverage, here and elsewhere – even though Bryant was only ever a sports pages celebrity in New Zealand, and never the cultural icon he was to Americans... To the Washington Post the “deal of the century” unveiled this week at the White House was consistent with the Trump administration’s penchant for doling out concessions to one side of the Israeli/Palestinian conflict, while keeping its boot firmly on the other... Amusing to watch National trying to claim credit for the infrastructure projects announced yesterday. Those needs would be regularly communicated by officialdom to a previous National government that failed to get them off the ground. More>>


ALSO:



 
 

Northland PGF: Rail and water Investment

The Government's latest investment in Northland features 100 Million for rail and 12 Million for water infrastructure. More>>

ALSO:

$12 Billion To Upgrade NZ: Growing And Modernising

“The $12 billion New Zealand Upgrade Programme uses our capacity to boost growth by making targeted investments around the country, supporting businesses and local communities. More>>

ALSO:

General Election Announced: Set For September 19

The 2020 General Election will be held on Saturday 19 September, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today. “I will be asking New Zealanders to continue to support my leadership and the current direction of the Government, which is grounded in stability, a strong economy and progress on the long term challenges facing New Zealand,”... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Coronavirus Outbreak

The coronavirus – its official World Health Organisation designation is 2019-nCoV – is believed to have originated as a seafood-to-human transfer, with ground zero for the transfer believed to have been a fish market in Wuhan, China. More>>

ALSO:

WINZ Quarterly Report: More People Getting Into Work

The December quarter benefit numbers released today show the Government’s plan to get people off the benefit and into work is starting to pay off,” Social Development Minister Carmel Sepuloni said. More>>

ALSO:

Changing lives: Boost In Whānau Ora Funding

Whānau throughout New Zealand are set to benefit from an extra three million dollars that will go directly to Whānau Ora Commissioning Agencies, the Minister for Whānau Ora Peeni Henare announced today. More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 