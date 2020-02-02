Seymour welcomes Bridges' statement



Epsom MP and ACT Leader David Seymour has welcomed Simon Bridges’ statement this afternoon.

“While I appreciate National’s encouragement, I have always believed Epsom belongs to the voters. I will be campaigning directly to my neighbours as hard as ever, asking that they elect me for a third time.

“I will be campaigning on the aspirational values of Epsom, and standing up for families, schools and businesses in the face of government overreach from Wellington.

“ACT and National worked together constructively in the last government and can do so again.

“National recognises that it needs a strong ACT presence in the next Parliament in order to govern. The final polls of 2019 showed that ACT is likely to secure more MPs at the 2020 election and could make the difference between a Labour or a National government.

“ACT has held this government accountable every step of the way – on the capital gains tax, centralising control over the education system, new hate speech laws, rushed firearms legislation and the flawed Zero Carbon Act. ACT has shown that it is a principled and effective opposition.

“In 2020, ACT will be campaigning to protect the rights and freedoms of New Zealanders and to give Kiwis more control over their lives.”

