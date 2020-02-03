Five new District Court judges named

Hon David Parker

Attorney-General





3 February 2020 PĀNUI PĀPĀHO

Five further District Court judges have been named today.

This follows Attorney-General David Parker’s announcement on 21 January 2020 that 21 new District Court judges have been appointed,

Today’s announcement brings to 19 the number who have so far been named by Attorney-General David Parker.

The remaining two appointees will be named later in 2020.

Once all the new judges are sworn in, the number of District Court judges will increase to 172.

The five judges named today are:

Keryn Broughton, barrister of New Plymouth, has been appointed as a District Court Judge with Family Court jurisdiction to be based in Palmerston North.

Ms Broughton is of Ngā Rauru, Ngāti Ruanui and Ngāruahine descent. She commenced her law career with Govett Quilliam in 2004 where she remained until 2010. She has been a Barrister sole since 2010 practising exclusively in Family Law where she is lawyer for parties, Lawyer for Child, Lawyer to Assist the Court and Lawyer for Subject Person. Ms Broughton is active within the community including being a board member of the TSB Community Trust from 2011 to 2019 and Board member and later chair of the Taranaki Community Law Trust from 2005 to present.

Judge Broughton will be sworn in on 24 February 2020 in New Plymouth.

Dominic Dravitzki, barrister and solicitor of Christchurch, has been appointed as a District Court Judge with Family Court jurisdiction to be based in Timaru.

Mr Dravitzki has practised in Christchurch throughout his career. He commenced with Young Hunter in the early 1990’s, and has been an employee and partner of Malley & Co since 1996. He predominantly practices in family law including as a senior Lawyer for Child and in Hague Convention matters. Mr Dravitzki has had extensive Law Society involvement and is currently a Lawyers Standards Committee convenor. He has also had extensive community involvement particularly in the education sector and as a long term volunteer for Community Law Canterbury.

Judge Dravitzki will be sworn in on 2 March 2020 in Christchurch.

Kevin Muir, barrister of Auckland, has been appointed as a District Court Judge with Family Court jurisdiction to be based in Auckland.

Mr Muir commenced with Morgan Coakle as a litigation lawyer in 1989. He was made an associate in 1993 and a partner in 1996. He is the firm’s senior family law and employment law partner. He has extensive experience in family litigation, particularly relationship property and care of children issues as well as civil litigation, appearing usually as leading counsel before the Family Court, District Court, High Court or Court of Appeal. Mr Muir has previously appeared in criminal matters and has extensive experience in employment law, insurance law and civil litigation.

Judge Muir will be sworn in on 13 March 2020 in Auckland.

Denise Wallwork, barrister of Auckland, has been appointed as a District Court Judge with jury jurisdiction to be based on the North Shore.

Ms Wallwork is of Samoan ancestry with over 30 years’ experience as a criminal lawyer. She has been head of chambers at Liberty Law Chambers since 2010. She has extensive criminal trial experience in South Auckland and is approved as a legal aid provider for all categories. She has been a barrister sole since 2001.

Judge Wallwork will be sworn in on 10 March 2020 in Manukau.

Peter Winter, barrister of Auckland, has been appointed as a District Court Judge with jury jurisdiction to be based in Auckland.

Mr Winter was admitted to the Bar in 1980. In the early part of his career he worked for firms in Melbourne, Auckland and London before becoming a founding member of Hobson Chambers (formerly Ponsonby Chambers). He is a past President of the Criminal Bar Association and has contributed to the profession in various ways at both district and national levels.

Mr Winter has practiced as a barrister sole since 1989, specialising in Criminal Law at all levels with an emphasis on serious crime.

Judge Winter will be sworn in on 9 March 2020 in Auckland.

ends





© Scoop Media

