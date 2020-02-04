Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Labour deserves to lose every Māori seat this year

Tuesday, 4 February 2020, 12:42 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand


“After its dismal performance on Māori issues in government, Labour deserves to lose every single Māori electorate this year”, according to ACT Leader David Seymour.

“Labour’s Māori caucus of 13 is a record and the Ministry is almost a third Māori. What have they achieved?

“ACT’s charter schools were closed to appease the teachers' unions without any regard for the Māori students who had been so badly failed by the state education system.

“Whanau Ora is a mess and Labour is now attempting to undermine the programme by giving more control to Wellington bureaucrats. Oranga Tamariki is accused of abusing its power and is being lambasted by senior Māori figures. Kōhanga Reo languishes, with enrolments declining every year.

“There are more Māori dependent on welfare than when this Government took office. Child poverty statistics aren’t far behind.

“ACT did more for Māori through charter schools than 13 Labour MPs have managed to achieve in more than two years in government. Charter schools changed the lives of Māori students who had been completely failed by state schools.

“Labour ended what has been described as the most innovative social public policy in the past twenty years.

“If there was any justice in the world, Labour would lose every Māori electorate in 2020.”

ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Dodging A Bullet Over The Transport Cost Over-runs


As New Zealand gears up to begin its $6.8 billion programme of large scale roading projects all around the country, we should be aware of this morning’s sobering headlines from New South Wales, where the cost overruns on major transport projects have been rife:
As usual in such cases, the initially rosy estimates have been systematically understated in order to get the projects across the starting line. Once the private contractors involved have got the government on the hook, the real costs then gradually ramp up... More>>


 

Tourism: NZ To Restrict Travel From China

The Government is placing temporary entry restrictions into New Zealand on all foreign nationals travelling from, or transiting through mainland China to assist with the containment of the novel coronavirus and to protect New Zealand and the Pacific Islands ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On National’s Hopes Of Driving NZF Out Of Parliament

For months, National’s best (and only?) hope of winning Election 2020 has involved keeping New Zealand First down below the 5% MMP threshold, and out of Parliament altogether. Getting to that point would require National to win very close to 45-46% ... More>>

ALSO:

RIP Mike Moore: Former PM Passes Away

Mr Moore was at his home in Auckland when he died, his wife Yvonne Moore said. More>>

ALSO:

Northland PGF: Rail and water Investment

The Government's latest investment in Northland features 100 Million for rail and 12 Million for water infrastructure. More>>

ALSO:

$12 Billion To Upgrade NZ: Growing And Modernising

“The $12 billion New Zealand Upgrade Programme uses our capacity to boost growth by making targeted investments around the country, supporting businesses and local communities. More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 