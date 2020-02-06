Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

More than 70 marae online through PGF

Thursday, 6 February 2020, 1:50 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Te Tii, the lower marae at Waitangi, is among more than 70 marae now connected to broadband internet thanks to the Provincial Growth Fund’s marae connectivity scheme, Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones said today.

In February 2019, the Provincial Growth Fund (PGF) allocated $21 million to connect rural towns and marae to the internet to give local people and businesses better access to digital services.

“I’m filled with pride today that Te Tii Marae, an incredibly significant place, is one of more than 70 marae connected to fast-speed internet. This PGF initiative is giving people free and fast access to digital services, along with technical support and equipment,” Shane Jones said.

“The PGF has made huge progress on the marae connectivity package in a year. Whānau and communities around the country tell us this work is needed and valued.

Every week, more marae join up to get online, and we now have more than 200 registered to get connected.

Many rural areas have very slow or no internet, a tool vital in today’s world for education, business and community wellbeing. Marae are often the centre of small communities and their being digitally connected cannot be overstated.

“In the case of Te Tii, the entire Paihia community is benefiting from the connection as the project has sped up the delivery of UFB fibre optic cable in the area. Te Tii marae also has a range of high-tech equipment including a wi fi booster, video camera, and audio-visual gear, along with digital training support. Everyone at the marae can use the equipment for business, education, community engagement and keeping in touch with whānau and friends elsewhere.

“It's essential that our regions have good infrastructure; from roads, bridges and rail to fast, reliable internet. This is exactly what the PGF is about, giving whānau and hapū have the same access to digital services that people living in urban centres,” said Shane Jones.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Waitangi Day 2020: Bridge Between Two People

More than 2,500 people gathered this morning at Waitangi to commemorate the 180th anniversary of the Treaty. People started flooding into the grounds from about 4.30am. Jacinda Ardern spoke of the bridge between two people.

"On this 180th Waitangi Day let us pledge to take a step across the bridge between our peoples, give us the perseverance in our daily lives to commit to a simple action that helps take us to the otherside, and in doing so give us the courage to walk comfortably in each other's shoes." More from RNZ here>>


 

Tourism: NZ To Restrict Travel From China

The Government is placing temporary entry restrictions into New Zealand on all foreign nationals travelling from, or transiting through mainland China to assist with the containment of the novel coronavirus and to protect New Zealand and the Pacific Islands ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On National’s Hopes Of Driving NZF Out Of Parliament

For months, National’s best (and only?) hope of winning Election 2020 has involved keeping New Zealand First down below the 5% MMP threshold, and out of Parliament altogether. Getting to that point would require National to win very close to 45-46% ... More>>

ALSO:

RIP Mike Moore: Former PM Passes Away

Mr Moore was at his home in Auckland when he died, his wife Yvonne Moore said. More>>

ALSO:

Northland PGF: Rail and water Investment

The Government's latest investment in Northland features 100 Million for rail and 12 Million for water infrastructure. More>>

ALSO:

$12 Billion To Upgrade NZ: Growing And Modernising

“The $12 billion New Zealand Upgrade Programme uses our capacity to boost growth by making targeted investments around the country, supporting businesses and local communities. More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 