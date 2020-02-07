Parliament

Public Media Business Case a Practical Step

Friday, 7 February 2020, 11:59 am
Press Release: New Zealand First Party

Jenny Marcroft

Spokesperson for Broadcasting


New Zealand First supports the commissioning of a business case to assess the viability of a new public media entity.

“A strong media environment is critical for a healthy democracy. New Zealand First is a strong supporter of a diverse, independent media,” New Zealand First broadcasting spokesperson Jenny Marcroft said.

“It is a New Zealand First policy and position to support and strengthen public sector media and the need to protect and future-proof TVNZ and RNZ.

“For this reason we support the decision by Broadcasting Minister Kris Faafoi to commission a business case to examine the viability of establishing a new public media entity as an independent multiple-platform, multi-media operation,” Jenny Marcroft said.

“We need to see what the options are, the design and cost, and the likely timeframes.

“As a former broadcaster myself, I understand that the currency of the media is trust, and New Zealand deserves a media voice that can be trusted, and is independent and fearless. In a media environment that is increasingly dominated by digital platforms, and people receiving their news from dubious sources, it is clear that the future of organisations such as TVNZ and RNZ are preserved.”

New Zealand First would look forward to receiving the business case when it was completed by PwC, due around mid-year, Jenny Marcroft said.

