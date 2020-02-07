Parliament

Green Party supports strong and sustainable public media

Friday, 7 February 2020, 12:14 pm
Press Release: Green Party

The Green Party has today welcomed steps to ensure public media in Aotearoa New Zealand remains strong.

“Public media is an essential part of our democracy and we support the Government’s decision to develop a business case for an independent multiple-platform, multi-media operation, to help ensure the sustainability of public media,” Green Party broadcasting spokesperson Chlöe Swarbrick said.

“This is an opportunity for people to consider what we want from our local media and the best ways to achieve that. As always, we will be open-minded to the all views keen to make themselves heard.

“Final decisions are yet to be made, and we’ve appreciated Minister Faafoi’s working constructively with the Green Party in the lead-up to Cabinet decisions. We look forward to seeing whether the business case is appropriate, and making sure it will work to uphold public service media values like diversity and accessibility.

“Independent public media plays an essential role in how we talk with one another as communities and a nation, showcasing our country’s beauty and uniqueness, and our challenges. Through information and entertainment, it contributes to our national identity and strengthens our democracy.

“Through television, radio, print and now podcasting and online reporting, we see a mirror held up to who we really are as Aotearoa New Zealand. That’s as crucial when it’s stories celebrating kapa haka in the regions, or exposing the extent of the housing crisis through our cities. It is only through local journalism that we truly celebrate who we are, and keep a check and balance on the powers that be.

“We recognise the commercial and technological pressures in the media market in Aotearoa New Zealand and globally, but any change from the status quo with RNZ and TVNZ needs to be well thought through. We’re confident that the Government’s process will lead to a good decision.”

