Labour MP to make way for new Mana MP

Saturday, 8 February 2020, 2:31 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Labour Party

Labour MP for Mana, Kris Faafoi, has today announced he will run as a list candidate at this year’s election in order to make way for a new Labour MP in Mana.

“The decision to run as a List candidate has been made with a heavy heart but creates space for new talent to come through at the election,” Kris Faafoi said

“I’ve loved every second of representing the people of Mana, but now is a good time to bring a fresh candidate through to bolster the Labour team in Parliament.

“I will continue to be a strong advocate for the people of Mana right up until the next Labour candidate is elected here on Election Day and beyond.

“Over the last ten years it has been a huge privilege to serve the people of Mana. I know they will be well served by whoever my replacement is.

“I am committed to this Government continuing its bold and ambitious programme of work after the election to help all New Zealanders benefit from the opportunities this wonderful country has to give.

“I believe I continue to have something to offer the next Government hence I will be on the party’s list.

“I want to thank the people of Mana for their trust in me over the past 10 years.

“From Linden, in the South, the beautiful Titahi Bay, the vibrancy of Porirua East, Northern Porirua, which I call home, to the south of the Kapiti Coast, each community has a heart of battlers looking after their slice of heaven.

“I want to thank them for their faith in me and reaffirm that, while I may be calling time as an electorate MP, I haven’t knocked off yet and, if I am returned to Parliament, I will be a supporting voice for the next MP for Mana and a dedicated advocate of the Government’s work to help New Zealanders realise their goals and aspirations,” Kris Faafoi said.

