Statement From Leader Of New Zealand First

“This morning I have recommended to the New Zealand First Party President that she begin preparing a complaint to the police over the massive breach of New Zealand First’s party information,” said Rt Hon Winston Peters, Leader of New Zealand First.

“Ongoing media stories using as their source stolen information are designed to skew an even political playing field.

“New Zealand First has so far been sensitive to the circumstances surrounding the theft of party information but can no longer tolerate the mendacious attacks against the party and its supporters,” Mr Peters stated.

© Scoop Media

