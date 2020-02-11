Bridges Thanks Outgoing MPs, Announces Reshuffle

11 February 2020

Oposition Leader Simon Bridges has today paid tribute to outgoing MPs David Carter, Nicky Wagner and Sarah Dowie.

“David Carter, Nicky Wagner and Sarah Dowie have all been fantastic members of our caucus. David was one of the most competent and fair Speaker’s we’ve had at Parliament. Nicky was a hardworking Minister who fought for our most vulnerable and Sarah has been a valuable and passionate advocate for conservation in Government and Opposition.

“Today I am announcing a small reshuffle. As with other outgoing MPs, their portfolios will be distributed to MPs who are planning to stay next term.

“Paul Goldsmith will take over the State Owned Enterprises portfolio. Todd McClay will become our Small Business spokesperson, while Jacqui Dean takes on Conservation. Gerry Brownlee picks up Greater Christchurch Regeneration – following on from the work he did as Minister. Alfred Ngaro will take on the Disability Issues portfolio, and Anne Tolley will become our spokesperson for Veterans. Jonathan Young will become our spokesperson for Arts Culture and Heritage and Tim Macindoe will take over the Seniors portfolio.

“The National Party Board has also decided that Paulo Garcia will become a list only candidate.

“National is the strongest team in New Zealand politics. Only National will put more money in your pocket, actually build the infrastructure to get New Zealand moving and make you and your family safer.”



