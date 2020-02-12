Cities In Fear Of Gangs Shows Need For New Bill

For the second time National’s Firearms Prohibition Orders Bill has been drawn from the Ballot, hopefully this time the Government will come to its senses and support this sensible piece of legislation, National List MP based in Ōhariu, and spokesperson for Police, Brett Hudson says.

“The Government has continued to kick National’s Firearms Prohibition Orders (FPO) Bill for touch. It has voted against implementing FPOs repeatedly.

“FPOs give Police more powers to search and take firearms off gangs members. They apply to the most dangerous offenders who have convictions for firearms offences or serious violence.

“National campaigned on introducing FPOs in 2017, we had a Member’s Bill before Parliament in 2018 that the Government voted down, and we included FPOs in our proposed changes to the Government’s gun law reforms, but again it wasn’t picked up.

“The Government has now started a consultation paper on this – as is typical with this Government, it’s all talk and no action.

“Right now the number of reported incidents involving gangs and firearms is increasing. Today Tauranga Mayor Tenby Powell says his city is in a ‘state of fear and anger’ over the spate of gang violence. He’s said every week for a month Tauranga has allegedly had gang activity in town. Our communities shouldn’t be living like this.

“Now is the time to crack down on gangs and this is one way of doing so.

“Maybe now that Police Minister Stuart Nash has admitted New Zealand has a gang problem he will convince his Government to support the Bill. Only National will crack down on the gangs and make your communities safer.”

