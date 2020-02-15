Travel Restrictions To Remain In Place As Coronavirus Precaution

Temporary restrictions on travel from China will remain in place as a precautionary measure to protect against the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

The restrictions which prevent foreign nationals travelling from, or transiting through, mainland China from entering New Zealand have been extended for a further 8 days. This position will be reviewed every 48 hours.

New Zealand citizens, permanent residents and their immediate family returning to New Zealand will continue to be able to enter, but are being told to self-isolate for 14 days upon their return.

“New Zealand has not yet had a confirmed case of COVID-19 but this continues to be an evolving situation,” Health Minister Dr David Clark said.

“The health advice remains consistent – we must take a precautionary approach, and that is why the travel restrictions will continue in the short term.

“At every step our response to the coronavirus has been based on the best available science and health advice.

“Our border response is in line with Australia, the US and a range of other countries. It is a responsible approach to assist international efforts to contain this disease, and to protect New Zealand and the Pacific Islands.

“Imposing travel restrictions is not a decision that was taken lightly, but in the end this is a matter of public health,” Dr Clark said.

