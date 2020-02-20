Parliament

Green Party Welcome Successful Rollout Of Food In Schools Program

Thursday, 20 February 2020, 12:10 pm
Press Release: Green Party

The Green Party welcomes the successful rollout of the food in schools pilot programme that is providing school lunches in 31 schools, expanding to 120 schools by 2021.

“The Greens have long championed a food in schools programme. Metiria Turei and other Green MPs spent years pushing for this kaupapa, so we are pleased to see this work adopted by Government”, Green Party Co-leader Marama Davidson said today.

“All kids deserve a full education and a full stomach. This guaranteed lunch every day in schools like Flaxmere Primary will have a huge impact on Kiwi kids and their ability to learn.

“When our children go hungry, it affects their ability to concentrate, to learn, and get the most out of their education.

“We know whānau are doing their absolute best to provide for their children but too many are struggling to make ends meet.

“Breaking the cycle of inequality starts with supporting the learning and wellbeing of our tamariki and future generations. We look forward to seeing the further rollout of this pilot and will continue to work towards a nation-wide school lunch programme.”

