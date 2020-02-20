Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Government Breaks Promise On Learning Support

Thursday, 20 February 2020, 4:02 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

Another of the Prime Minister’s promises to New Zealanders has rung hollow as her Government fails to deliver 623 learning support coordinators in schools by 2020, National’s Education spokesperson Nikki Kaye says.

“The Ministry of Education has confirmed just 68 per cent of the 623 learning support coordinator roles have been appointed and started in schools. Associate Education Minister Tracey Martin now says the number is 505 but this falls well short of the Government’s promise.

“The National Party has regularly raised concerns around the delay of delivering on this promise, finalising the job description, the Government’s inability to be clear to schools on who is going to get the allocated roles and unfairness around the allocation.

“The Government has dragged its heels and has not been clear to schools in time for them to recruit roles for this school year. It’s unfair that schools who have higher needs children and who should’ve received a role have missed out.

“New Zealanders should be sceptical of the Prime Minister’s commitment to provide a role in every school given the Government has been unable to fulfil its promise to deliver 623 roles.

“Ministers have been clear that this was only the first tranche, however officials at Select Committee last week have been unable to confirm a timeline of any second tranche, raising further questions about the Government’s promises.

“National has recently released its Education Discussion Document which proposes supporting children with complex needs both through additional investment and reform of the system to ensure those children get the support they need.

“Unlike Labour, National will deliver on its promises.”

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from New Zealand National Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Bernie Sanders’ Presidential Bid

Bernie Sanders’ campaign for the Democratic nomination is taking on an air of inevitability, and that likelihood has been met with elation by some people, and feelings of dread in others. Is the Vermont senator the party’s best hope of motivating and leading an inspirational movement to defeat Donald Trump in November, or would he be the easiest opponent of them all for Trump to stigmatise, isolate and defeat? Is Bernie Sanders a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to transform America, or a once- in-a -generation calamity who is likely to entrench in power the worst President in American history? No pressure, people. More>>

First Published on Werewolf here


 

NZ Government: 18,400 Children Lifted Out Of Poverty

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has welcomed new reporting showing the Coalition Government is on track to meet its child poverty targets, with 18,400 children lifted out of poverty as a result of the Families Package... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Our Unreal Optimism About The Economic Impact Of Coronavirus

At this week’s Chinese New Year celebrations, PM Jacinda Ardern was resolutely upbeat that business with China would soon bounce back to normal – better than ever, even - once the coronavirus epidemic has been brought under control. To Ardern, ... More>>

ALSO:

Vaping: Government To Regulate Products

No sales to under-18-year-olds No advertising and sponsorship of vaping products and e-cigarettes No vaping or smokeless tobacco in smokefree areas Regulates vaping product safety comprehensively, - including devices, flavours and ingredients Ensure ... More>>

ALSO:


Gordon Campbell: On The Political Donations Scandals
Even paranoids have real enemies. While there has been something delusionary about the way New Zealand First has been living in denial about its donations scandal, one can sympathise with its indignation about Paula Bennett and Simon Bridges being among its chief accusers. More>>

ALSO:

UN Expert: NZ Housing Crisis Requires Bold Human Rights Response

This is a press statement from UN Special Rapporteur on the right to housing at the end of her 10-day visit to New Zealand. The Government of New Zealand has recognized that the country is facing a housing crisis, said Leilani Farha, UN Special Rapporteur ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 