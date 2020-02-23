Time To Release The Secret Coalition Agreement

National is calling on Jacinda Ardern to do the right thing by voters and finally release the secret coalition agreement between Labour and NZ First.

“There are serious questions which need to be answered about Winston Peters’ hold over Jacinda Ardern. In the past week he has behaved in ways that can only be described as unethical but Jacinda Ardern has done nothing,” Mrs Bennett says.

“This includes knowledge of who took covert photos of journalists and posted them online in an effort to intimidate them.

“Jacinda Ardern promised to oversee ‘the most open and transparent government ever’ and yet voters have no idea what Winston Peters is holding over her.

“Winston Peters has described the coalition agreement as ‘a document of precision on various areas of policy commitment and development’.

“How much of that policy was influenced by donors to the NZ First foundation, which is now under investigation by the Serious Fraud Office?

“Labour signed away its principles when it signed that agreement. It wanted to be in Government at any cost and has no regard to the voters who put them there.

“New Zealanders are faced with a clear choice at this election. A vote for National will mean more money in your pocket, more transport infrastructure and safety for your family. We will get things done. Our decisions will be about what’s best for New Zealanders, not what’s best for NZ First.

“If they get the chaotic coalition back – New Zealanders deserve to know the sorts of deals they’re doing behind closed doors.”

© Scoop Media

