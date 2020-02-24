Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Government To Regulate Vaping

Monday, 24 February 2020, 9:43 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

  • No sales to under-18-year-olds
  • No advertising and sponsorship of vaping products and e-cigarettes
  • No vaping or smokeless tobacco in smokefree areas
  • Regulates vaping product safety comprehensively, - including devices, flavours and ingredients
  • Ensure vaping products are available for those who want to quit smoking

Vaping regulation that balances helping cigarette smokers quit while not encouraging new users, will be introduced to Parliament tomorrow, Associate Health Minister Jenny Salesa says.

"The Bill aims to strike the right balance between making sure vaping is available for smokers who want to use it as a quit tool for cigarettes while ensuring vaping products are not marketed or sold to children and young people," Jenny Salesa said.

The new law will:

  • ban the sale of vaping products to under-18-year-olds
  • prohibit advertising of vaping products and smokeless tobacco
  • restrict the sale of flavoured vaping products and e-cigarettes to R-18 specialty stores
  • limit general retailers, including dairies and service stations, to only sell three flavours
  • introduce a product safety system – which enables the Ministry of health to recall, suspend and issue warnings about vaping products

“This is a considered approach that responds to many of the concerns regarding vaping,” Jenny Salesa says.

“Our Government has heard from a large number of smokers who say vaping is helpful for them to able to quit cancer-causing cigarettes. However we have also heard from parents, teachers and principals who want to make sure vaping companies are stopped from marketing to kids.”

"I am proud our Government is introducing a Bill that helps New Zealand achieve our Smokefree 2025 Goal by giving smokers choices in how they give up, but that it also discourages our kids from taking vaping up if they've never smoked before."

The Smokefree Environments and Regulated Products (Vaping) Amendment Bill will be introduced to Parliament on Monday, 24 February. It will receive its first reading in March when the Bill will then be referred to the Health Select Committee.

“The Government is keen to hear from New Zealanders about where they think the appropriate balance for vaping regulation should be set. I look forward to everyone having their say at Select Committee”.

"This is the most significant change to New Zealand's smokefree laws since they were introduced 30 years ago,” Jenny Salesa said.

Note: The Ministry of Health has more information about what these changes would mean, as well as the proposed legislation and recent Cabinet paper on this issue, here.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Bernie Sanders’ Presidential Bid

Bernie Sanders’ campaign for the Democratic nomination is taking on an air of inevitability, and that likelihood has been met with elation by some people, and feelings of dread in others. Is the Vermont senator the party’s best hope of motivating and leading an inspirational movement to defeat Donald Trump in November, or would he be the easiest opponent of them all for Trump to stigmatise, isolate and defeat? Is Bernie Sanders a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to transform America, or a once- in-a -generation calamity who is likely to entrench in power the worst President in American history? No pressure, people. More>>

First Published on Werewolf here


 

NZ Government: 18,400 Children Lifted Out Of Poverty

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has welcomed new reporting showing the Coalition Government is on track to meet its child poverty targets, with 18,400 children lifted out of poverty as a result of the Families Package... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Our Unreal Optimism About The Economic Impact Of Coronavirus

At this week’s Chinese New Year celebrations, PM Jacinda Ardern was resolutely upbeat that business with China would soon bounce back to normal – better than ever, even - once the coronavirus epidemic has been brought under control. To Ardern, ... More>>

ALSO:

Vaping: Government To Regulate Products

No sales to under-18-year-olds No advertising and sponsorship of vaping products and e-cigarettes No vaping or smokeless tobacco in smokefree areas Regulates vaping product safety comprehensively, - including devices, flavours and ingredients Ensure ... More>>

ALSO:


Gordon Campbell: On The Political Donations Scandals
Even paranoids have real enemies. While there has been something delusionary about the way New Zealand First has been living in denial about its donations scandal, one can sympathise with its indignation about Paula Bennett and Simon Bridges being among its chief accusers. More>>

ALSO:

UN Expert: NZ Housing Crisis Requires Bold Human Rights Response

This is a press statement from UN Special Rapporteur on the right to housing at the end of her 10-day visit to New Zealand. The Government of New Zealand has recognized that the country is facing a housing crisis, said Leilani Farha, UN Special Rapporteur ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 