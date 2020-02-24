Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Foreign And Trade Ministers To Visit India

Monday, 24 February 2020, 12:05 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Rt Hon Winston Peters

Deputy Prime Minister
Minister of Foreign Affairs

Hon David Parker

Minister for Trade and Export Growth

 
 PĀNUI PĀPĀHO
MEDIA STATEMENT

Strengthening New Zealand’s political and business ties with India will be the focus of Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters’ and Trade and Export Growth Minister David Parker’s visit to India this week.

The Ministers are co-leading a high level business delegation to India to support increased people and economic engagement with the world’s 5th biggest economy.

“This Government is seriously committed to strengthening New Zealand’s relationship with India,” said Mr Peters.

“We will be discussing how both countries can work together on global and regional issues, and towards potential trade and economic opportunities.”

Both Ministers will meet a number of counterparts while in New Delhi, including External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and Minister of Industry and Commerce, Piyush Goyal.

The business delegation includes senior business people representing a cross-section of New Zealand’s trade relationship with India. This includes companies working on premium food and beverage and primary production, advanced solutions for India’s aviation and manufacturing sectors, and ICT, tech and services offerings.

“Our delegates reflect the range and ingenuity of New Zealand’s business, and the potential for closer commercial links between our two countries,” Mr Parker said.

“We share the wish to see New Zealand and India’s relationship thrive and deliver greater prosperity and security to both countries.”

The Ministers will be travelling 25-29 February and will visit New Delhi and Mumbai.

India is New Zealand’s 13th largest two-way trading partner, with significant potential for growth and market diversification for New Zealand across both services and goods. India provides the second highest number of international students to New Zealand, while the number of tourist visitors continues to grow.

A link to the Government’s new India Strategy can be found here.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Bernie Sanders’ Presidential Bid

Bernie Sanders’ campaign for the Democratic nomination is taking on an air of inevitability, and that likelihood has been met with elation by some people, and feelings of dread in others. Is the Vermont senator the party’s best hope of motivating and leading an inspirational movement to defeat Donald Trump in November, or would he be the easiest opponent of them all for Trump to stigmatise, isolate and defeat? Is Bernie Sanders a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to transform America, or a once- in-a -generation calamity who is likely to entrench in power the worst President in American history? No pressure, people. More>>

First Published on Werewolf here


 

NZ Government: 18,400 Children Lifted Out Of Poverty

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has welcomed new reporting showing the Coalition Government is on track to meet its child poverty targets, with 18,400 children lifted out of poverty as a result of the Families Package... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Our Unreal Optimism About The Economic Impact Of Coronavirus

At this week’s Chinese New Year celebrations, PM Jacinda Ardern was resolutely upbeat that business with China would soon bounce back to normal – better than ever, even - once the coronavirus epidemic has been brought under control. To Ardern, ... More>>

ALSO:

Vaping: Government To Regulate Products

No sales to under-18-year-olds No advertising and sponsorship of vaping products and e-cigarettes No vaping or smokeless tobacco in smokefree areas Regulates vaping product safety comprehensively, - including devices, flavours and ingredients Ensure ... More>>

ALSO:


Gordon Campbell: On The Political Donations Scandals
Even paranoids have real enemies. While there has been something delusionary about the way New Zealand First has been living in denial about its donations scandal, one can sympathise with its indignation about Paula Bennett and Simon Bridges being among its chief accusers. More>>

ALSO:

UN Expert: NZ Housing Crisis Requires Bold Human Rights Response

This is a press statement from UN Special Rapporteur on the right to housing at the end of her 10-day visit to New Zealand. The Government of New Zealand has recognized that the country is facing a housing crisis, said Leilani Farha, UN Special Rapporteur ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 