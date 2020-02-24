Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Launch Of Parliament Petition To Remove Aluminium Dross

Monday, 24 February 2020, 5:02 pm
Press Release: New Zealand First Party

This afternoon to a crowd of over 100 people in Mataura -- Mark Patterson, New Zealand First List MP based in Clutha-Southland launched a parliamentary petition regarding the aluminium dross issue in Mataura, Southland.

The petition asks that the House Of Representatives urge the Government to take any means necessary to remove the aluminium dross from the Mataura paper mill site and relocate it to Tiwai Point.

See petition here: https://www.parliament.nz/en/pb/petitions/document/PET_94932/petition-of-mark-patterson-remove-aluminium-dross-from

The Mataura paper mill site stores almost 10,000 tonnes of toxic aluminium dross in the town of Mataura. Recent flooding has revealed the potential exposure of toxic ammonia gases to the populace and ecological damage to the Mataura River.

Gore District Council announced a handshake agreement with the local management, New Zealand Aluminium Smelter to fast-track removal of the dross to Tiwai Point but now the majority owner of NZAS, Rio Tinto, has reneged on that deal.

Mr Patterson said, “The launch of today’s petition demonstrates that even as the flood waters subside, we won’t stop fighting until Rio Tinto do the right thing and keep our community safe. The dross is a ticking time bomb and we need things to move quickly.”

Alongside Mr Patterson at the event, Gore District Council Mayor, Tracy Hicks gave his resounding support of the petition.

Cherie Chapman, ‘Sort out the Dross’ action group spokesperson said the group will now be ramping up the campaign and they plan to door knock all residents to deliver them the petition:

“We think Mark has been a fantastic support for Sort out the Dross right from the get go.

“He’s a great listener, always there when we need him and we’ve have appreciated his guidance on the campaign. This petition is an important step forward,” said Mrs Chapman.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from New Zealand First Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Bernie Sanders’ Presidential Bid

Bernie Sanders’ campaign for the Democratic nomination is taking on an air of inevitability, and that likelihood has been met with elation by some people, and feelings of dread in others. Is the Vermont senator the party’s best hope of motivating and leading an inspirational movement to defeat Donald Trump in November, or would he be the easiest opponent of them all for Trump to stigmatise, isolate and defeat? Is Bernie Sanders a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to transform America, or a once- in-a -generation calamity who is likely to entrench in power the worst President in American history? No pressure, people. More>>

First Published on Werewolf here


 

NZ Government: 18,400 Children Lifted Out Of Poverty

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has welcomed new reporting showing the Coalition Government is on track to meet its child poverty targets, with 18,400 children lifted out of poverty as a result of the Families Package... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Our Unreal Optimism About The Economic Impact Of Coronavirus

At this week’s Chinese New Year celebrations, PM Jacinda Ardern was resolutely upbeat that business with China would soon bounce back to normal – better than ever, even - once the coronavirus epidemic has been brought under control. To Ardern, ... More>>

ALSO:

Vaping: Government To Regulate Products

No sales to under-18-year-olds No advertising and sponsorship of vaping products and e-cigarettes No vaping or smokeless tobacco in smokefree areas Regulates vaping product safety comprehensively, - including devices, flavours and ingredients Ensure ... More>>

ALSO:


Gordon Campbell: On The Political Donations Scandals
Even paranoids have real enemies. While there has been something delusionary about the way New Zealand First has been living in denial about its donations scandal, one can sympathise with its indignation about Paula Bennett and Simon Bridges being among its chief accusers. More>>

ALSO:

UN Expert: NZ Housing Crisis Requires Bold Human Rights Response

This is a press statement from UN Special Rapporteur on the right to housing at the end of her 10-day visit to New Zealand. The Government of New Zealand has recognized that the country is facing a housing crisis, said Leilani Farha, UN Special Rapporteur ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 