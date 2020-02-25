Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

20,000 More Kiwi Kids On Bikes

Tuesday, 25 February 2020, 10:01 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Julie Anne Genter

Associate Minister of Transport

 
 

MEDIA STATEMENT

Associate Minister of Transport Julie Anne Genter today announced that Bikes in Schools facilities have been rolled out to 20,000 more kiwi kids under this Government. She made the announcement at the opening of a new bike track at Henderson North School in Auckland.

“Bikes in Schools facilities give kids a safe space within school grounds to learn to ride a bike,” said Julie Anne Genter.

“I’m really pleased to say that new bike tracks, helmets and bikes have now been rolled out to 56 schools giving 20,000 more kiwi kids the chance to learn to ride a bike in a safe space.”

In 2018 Minister Genter announced that $6.7 million would be invested over three-years to help provide bike tracks, bikes and helmets to 120 schools to help more kids learn to ride.

“Bikes in Schools facilities are expected to be rolled out to a further 23,000 kids between now and mid-2021.

“Funding for Bikes in Schools is increasingly targeted towards low-decile primary schools so children who don’t have a bike at home don’t miss out on the opportunity to learn to ride,” said Julie Anne Genter.

Schools interested in finding out more about the Bikes in Schools initiative can visit www.bikeon.org.nz. Bikes in Schools involves installing a riding track within school grounds to allow students to learn and practise riding their bike in a safe area. Schools’ projects typically also include a fleet of bikes, helmets and bike storage facilities.

Bikes in Schools is part of a wider Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency national cycling education system - BikeReady. The system aims to deliver best practice cycle skills training for children and adults, by qualified instructors, so that cycling feels like a real transport choice for most people.

“The Government is also investing to make our roads safer for kids walking and cycling to school. A total of $390 million is committed for walking and cycling activity and safety initiatives out to 2021,” says Julie Anne Genter.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Bernie Sanders’ Presidential Bid

Bernie Sanders’ campaign for the Democratic nomination is taking on an air of inevitability, and that likelihood has been met with elation by some people, and feelings of dread in others. Is the Vermont senator the party’s best hope of motivating and leading an inspirational movement to defeat Donald Trump in November, or would he be the easiest opponent of them all for Trump to stigmatise, isolate and defeat? Is Bernie Sanders a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to transform America, or a once- in-a -generation calamity who is likely to entrench in power the worst President in American history? No pressure, people. More>>

First Published on Werewolf here


 

NZ Government: 18,400 Children Lifted Out Of Poverty

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has welcomed new reporting showing the Coalition Government is on track to meet its child poverty targets, with 18,400 children lifted out of poverty as a result of the Families Package... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Our Unreal Optimism About The Economic Impact Of Coronavirus

At this week’s Chinese New Year celebrations, PM Jacinda Ardern was resolutely upbeat that business with China would soon bounce back to normal – better than ever, even - once the coronavirus epidemic has been brought under control. To Ardern, ... More>>

ALSO:

Vaping: Government To Regulate Products

No sales to under-18-year-olds No advertising and sponsorship of vaping products and e-cigarettes No vaping or smokeless tobacco in smokefree areas Regulates vaping product safety comprehensively, - including devices, flavours and ingredients Ensure ... More>>

ALSO:


Gordon Campbell: On The Political Donations Scandals
Even paranoids have real enemies. While there has been something delusionary about the way New Zealand First has been living in denial about its donations scandal, one can sympathise with its indignation about Paula Bennett and Simon Bridges being among its chief accusers. More>>

ALSO:

UN Expert: NZ Housing Crisis Requires Bold Human Rights Response

This is a press statement from UN Special Rapporteur on the right to housing at the end of her 10-day visit to New Zealand. The Government of New Zealand has recognized that the country is facing a housing crisis, said Leilani Farha, UN Special Rapporteur ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 