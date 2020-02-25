Parliament

20k More Children In Poverty Under Jacinda Ardern

Tuesday, 25 February 2020, 1:18 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

Huge increases in the cost of living because of the Government’s poor policy making decisions means 20,000 more children are living in poverty since Jacinda Ardern became the Prime Minister, Leader of the Opposition Simon Bridges says.

“This is yet another example of Jacinda Ardern saying lots of nice things – but not delivering on her promises.

“On the cover of Time magazine this week she is quoted as saying “know us by our deeds.” Under her leadership, five of the poverty indicators have got worse.

“Jacinda Ardern promised to lift 30,000 children out of material hardship by 2020/21. One of the measures released today shows there are 11,000 more in material hardship under her leadership.

“On top of this there are 15,000 more children living in benefit dependent homes under this Government. We know there is a proven link between growing up in benefit dependency and poverty.

“Labour, the Greens and NZ First are failing vulnerable Kiwis. City Missions working on the frontline are saying that poverty is worse now than under National.

“Things will only get worse unless the economy improves. We need an economy that creates more opportunities to get people into jobs and out of the cycle of dependency.

“The Government is driving up the cost of living with its cancelled tax relief, higher fuel taxes, a Regional Fuel Tax, and excessive regulations and taxes on landlords which have increased rents by $50 a week.

“This Government has no plan for the economy and no direction. It has forgotten our most vulnerable New Zealanders and has made it harder for them to make ends meet.

“Only National will deliver the strong policies needed to support and grow the economy including building infrastructure, spending taxpayer’s money wisely, reducing the cost of living for Kiwi families and leaving more money in their back pocket.”

