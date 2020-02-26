Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Economic Management Must Improve Dramatically

Wednesday, 26 February 2020, 9:21 am
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

Weak economic growth and projected deficits show the New Zealand economy is poorly prepared for the economic shock of Coronavirus, National’s Finance Spokesperson Paul Goldsmith says.

“The Minister of Finance needs to recognise the pre-existing weaknesses in the New Zealand economy. We should be doing better than we are.

“What’s needed now is strong economic management, a clear focus on growth and improved productivity.

“Growth of 1.6 per cent in 2019 - as estimated by the Reserve Bank - and projected Budget deficits are not signs of an economy well prepared for a shock.

“The slowdown in 2019 is a direct result of the Government introducing more tax, excessive regulations and gutting New Zealand’s infrastructure pipeline. Under National’s responsible economic management, New Zealand was much more resilient to these type of economic shocks.

“Rather than recognise weaknesses in the economy and signal a readiness to change settings to support growth, the Minister of Finance this morning did the opposite by suggesting the economy had ‘good momentum’ in the first half of the financial year.

“This sort of complacency is concerning and suggests the Minister of Finance is not prepared to make the necessary changes to support the economy.

“The Government should be focused on policies that deliver growth and increased productivity. That would involve reducing costs and regulations for businesses, stimulating demand with tax relief for middle income earners, increasing labour market flexibility and encouraging the flow of investment.”

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from New Zealand National Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Land, Air & Sea: Regions To Benefit From NZ Upgrade


Regional New Zealand will be a hive of activity in the coming months as the New Zealand Upgrade Programme delivers on its promise to modernise our infrastructure, prepare for climate change and help grow our economy. As part of the $12 billion NZ Upgrade Programme announced by the Government last month, $300 million was allocated for capital projects in regional New Zealand.
The first package of regional projects – worth about $190 million – has been announced by Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones at an infrastructure seminar today... More>>


 

Gordon Campbell: On The Donations Scandals

By now, it seems crystal clear that something is deeply amiss with the way that New Zealand political parties solicit, receive and report their funding. Evidently, the nominal threshold of $15,000 that requires public disclosure of the donation ... More>>

ALSO:

New Zealand Government: Action On Fuel Market Competition

The Government has released a comprehensive response to ensuring New Zealanders get a fairer deal at the petrol pump. This follows the Commerce Commission fuel market ... More>>

ALSO:



Child Poverty: 18,400 Children Lifted Out Of Poverty

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has welcomed new reporting showing the Coalition Government is on track to meet its child poverty targets, with 18,400 children lifted out of poverty as a result of the Families Package... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Our Unreal Optimism About Coronavirus

At this week’s Chinese New Year celebrations, PM Jacinda Ardern was resolutely upbeat that business with China would soon bounce back to normal – better than ever, even - once the coronavirus epidemic has been brought under control. To Ardern, ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 