Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

New Zealand Supports Fijian Communities Displaced By Climate Change

Wednesday, 26 February 2020, 5:32 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

New Zealand will support Fiji to relocate communities displaced by climate change through a $2 million contribution to the Climate Relocation and Displaced Peoples Trust Fund, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today in Suva.

The contribution comes from the $150 million package of Pacific-focused climate change assistance the Government announced at the Pacific Islands Forum last August.

Speaking to an audience of students and staff at the University of the South Pacific’s Laucala Campus, Jacinda Ardern acknowledged that displacement due to the effects of climate change is already a reality across the Pacific.

“The relocation of communities has already started in Fiji. Five communities have been moved to date and a further 42 have applied for Government support to move,” Jacinda Ardern said.

“Prime Minister Bainimarama asked New Zealand to make a contribution to the Fiji Trust last year and we are pleased to meet his request and become the first country to do so.

“Fiji is on the front line of the battle against climate change. It’s important we support those who contributed the least to rising sea levels and extreme weather but who’re experiencing it the most to resettle their communities in safer places.

“This is a reality we have a collective responsibility to manage and support.

“Fiji’s Trust Fund is a world first initiative that aims to sustainably and sensitively manage the relocation of Fiji’s communities. It’s a practical project that helps people already impacted by climate change that we want to ensure our assistance is targeted at.

“Our contribution will help to ensure that the fund operates robustly, effectively, and meets the needs of these at-risk communities. We expect to share and use what we learn from this programme throughout the region,” Jacinda Ardern said.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Land, Air & Sea: Regions To Benefit From NZ Upgrade


Regional New Zealand will be a hive of activity in the coming months as the New Zealand Upgrade Programme delivers on its promise to modernise our infrastructure, prepare for climate change and help grow our economy. As part of the $12 billion NZ Upgrade Programme announced by the Government last month, $300 million was allocated for capital projects in regional New Zealand.
The first package of regional projects – worth about $190 million – has been announced by Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones at an infrastructure seminar today... More>>


 

Gordon Campbell: On The Donations Scandals

By now, it seems crystal clear that something is deeply amiss with the way that New Zealand political parties solicit, receive and report their funding. Evidently, the nominal threshold of $15,000 that requires public disclosure of the donation ... More>>

ALSO:

New Zealand Government: Action On Fuel Market Competition

The Government has released a comprehensive response to ensuring New Zealanders get a fairer deal at the petrol pump. This follows the Commerce Commission fuel market ... More>>

ALSO:



Child Poverty: 18,400 Children Lifted Out Of Poverty

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has welcomed new reporting showing the Coalition Government is on track to meet its child poverty targets, with 18,400 children lifted out of poverty as a result of the Families Package... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Our Unreal Optimism About Coronavirus

At this week’s Chinese New Year celebrations, PM Jacinda Ardern was resolutely upbeat that business with China would soon bounce back to normal – better than ever, even - once the coronavirus epidemic has been brought under control. To Ardern, ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 