Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

New Diploma Helps Counter Cyber Security Threats

Thursday, 27 February 2020, 12:02 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Broadcasting, Communications and Digital Media Minister, Kris Faafoi, and the Minister of Education, Chris Hipkins, have welcomed a new cyber security qualification as a step towards countering cyber threats and keeping New Zealanders safe.

Attending the launch of the new Level 6 Diploma of Cyber Security at Auckland’s Unitec Institute of Technology, Minister Faafoi said the diploma was an important step towards investing in the future of New Zealand’s cyber security capabilities and addressing the shortage of workers with skills in this area.

“Modern life depends on safe and secure access to the internet, and we need more people trained to work in this field of cyber security,” Kris Faafoi said.

Cybersecurity workforce research by ISC2, the world’s largest not-for-profit association of cyber security professionals, estimates a worldwide skills gap of over four million. In order to meet the demand, the global workforce will need to grow by 145%.[1]

“With ever-growing numbers of cyber security threats, and a substantial gap in the global cyber security workforce, it is essential we provide the necessary skills and training to keep New Zealand safe.

“The Government is committed to ensuring we have the workforce to support our digital economy and enable all New Zealanders to thrive online,” Mr Faafoi said.

The Diploma of Cyber Security is the result of collaboration between Unitec and New Zealand tech company, Datacom, with support from the New Zealand Qualifications Authority (NZQA).

“One of the key principles of New Zealand’s Cyber Security Strategy is that partnerships are crucial, and the partnership of Datacom and Unitec is great example of that,” Mr Faafoi said.

Education Minister Chris Hipkins has welcomed this cybersecurity qualification as a great example of the way vocational education in New Zealand is heading.

“It’s responding to a very real need, based on collaboration between training providers and industry, and it’s enabling students to train on the job as they study,” Chris Hipkins said.

“These are many of the principles you’ll see in the Government’s current review of vocational education, which aims to keep New Zealand at the forefront in the quickly-changing world of work,” Mr Hipkins said.

The Unitec Cyber Security diploma programme can be completed in one year (full-time) or over 18 months to four years (part-time).

Datacom has signed up to host 10 students at its Security Operations Centre in Auckland for practical on the job training, with Spark hosting six and Computer Concepts Ltd (CCL) hosting an additional 10.

Both Ministers wished the students enrolled in the diploma all the best for their studies and future endeavours in the cyber security workforce.

Note to editors:

Minister of Broadcasting, Communications & Digital Media, Kris Faafoi, will attend the launch at 1:30pm today at Unitec, Te Puna Building 180, Gate 4, 139 Carrington Rd, Mt Albert, Auckland

 

[1] (ISC)2,Cybersecurity Workforce Study, 2019.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Land, Air & Sea: Regions To Benefit From NZ Upgrade


Regional New Zealand will be a hive of activity in the coming months as the New Zealand Upgrade Programme delivers on its promise to modernise our infrastructure, prepare for climate change and help grow our economy. As part of the $12 billion NZ Upgrade Programme announced by the Government last month, $300 million was allocated for capital projects in regional New Zealand.
The first package of regional projects – worth about $190 million – has been announced by Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones at an infrastructure seminar today... More>>


 

Gordon Campbell: On The Donations Scandals

By now, it seems crystal clear that something is deeply amiss with the way that New Zealand political parties solicit, receive and report their funding. Evidently, the nominal threshold of $15,000 that requires public disclosure of the donation ... More>>

ALSO:

New Zealand Government: Action On Fuel Market Competition

The Government has released a comprehensive response to ensuring New Zealanders get a fairer deal at the petrol pump. This follows the Commerce Commission fuel market ... More>>

ALSO:



Child Poverty: 18,400 Children Lifted Out Of Poverty

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has welcomed new reporting showing the Coalition Government is on track to meet its child poverty targets, with 18,400 children lifted out of poverty as a result of the Families Package... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Our Unreal Optimism About Coronavirus

At this week’s Chinese New Year celebrations, PM Jacinda Ardern was resolutely upbeat that business with China would soon bounce back to normal – better than ever, even - once the coronavirus epidemic has been brought under control. To Ardern, ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 