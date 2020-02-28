Public Housing Waiting List Reaches Staggering Heights

The waiting list for public housing has increased to a staggering 14,869 New Zealanders, says National’s Social Housing Spokesperson Simon O’Connor.

“The latest Housing and Urban Development Quarterly Report reveals a 39 per cent increase from this time last year. Of those people, 87 per cent are priority applicants, deemed in urgent need of housing.

“These are sobering figures and unfortunately not surprising to see. It is another case of this Labour, Greens and NZ First Government failing to deliver on their promises.

“For all the talk of solving the housing crisis, the problem is getting worse under this Government and they are failing those who are most vulnerable and most at risk of homelessness.

“Rhetoric is not going to solve the housing crisis and the Government’s solutions are simply band-aid measures in a desperate attempt to fulfil their promises. They need to be doing much more to diminish the rapidly increasing numbers of people waiting for a home.

“National are committed to getting things done and will engage with more Community Housing Providers as well as propose comprehensive, radical reforms to get more people into safe and affordable housing.”

