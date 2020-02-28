Parliament

Where Is David Clark?

Friday, 28 February 2020, 2:50 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

David Clark has been missing in action on recent health issues, National’s Health spokesperson Michael Woodhouse says.

“The Minister has all but left the coronavirus response to his officials, with the Director-General fronting public statements and many announcements taking place without him even being present.

“He’s also refused to comment on anti-depressant drug shortages and has shielded himself from media scrutiny on horrendous District Health Board (DHB) financial data by quietly publishing it online as discretely as possible.

“David Clark is asleep at the wheel at a time when he should be leading by example. The New Zealand public is desperate for reassurance regarding the coronavirus outbreak but the Minister is ducking for cover.

“The Government’s coronavirus response has been too slow and has failed to provide confidence to businesses already struggling in a slowing economy.

“The Minister needs to front up and take control of his portfolio or New Zealanders’ health services will continue to worsen.”

Land, Air & Sea: Regions To Benefit From NZ Upgrade


Regional New Zealand will be a hive of activity in the coming months as the New Zealand Upgrade Programme delivers on its promise to modernise our infrastructure, prepare for climate change and help grow our economy. As part of the $12 billion NZ Upgrade Programme announced by the Government last month, $300 million was allocated for capital projects in regional New Zealand.
The first package of regional projects – worth about $190 million – has been announced by Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones at an infrastructure seminar today... More>>


 

Gordon Campbell: On The Donations Scandals

By now, it seems crystal clear that something is deeply amiss with the way that New Zealand political parties solicit, receive and report their funding. Evidently, the nominal threshold of $15,000 that requires public disclosure of the donation ... More>>

New Zealand Government: Action On Fuel Market Competition

The Government has released a comprehensive response to ensuring New Zealanders get a fairer deal at the petrol pump. This follows the Commerce Commission fuel market ... More>>

Child Poverty: 18,400 Children Lifted Out Of Poverty

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has welcomed new reporting showing the Coalition Government is on track to meet its child poverty targets, with 18,400 children lifted out of poverty as a result of the Families Package... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Our Unreal Optimism About Coronavirus

At this week’s Chinese New Year celebrations, PM Jacinda Ardern was resolutely upbeat that business with China would soon bounce back to normal – better than ever, even - once the coronavirus epidemic has been brought under control. To Ardern, ... More>>

