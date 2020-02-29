Working Together To Clean Up NZ’s Beaches

National wants to work with schools and community groups to clean up New Zealand’s beaches, Leader of the National Party, Simon Bridges says.

“We will commit $5 million over three years to work with schools and community groups to help clean up our environment.

“Tidying up our beaches, rivers, lakes and forests is expensive work, and is currently done almost entirely by volunteers. This fund will allow local groups to have the ability to manage and purchase services needed to aid in clean-ups.

“The National Party believes in sensible, evidence-based environmentalism and it is practical policies like this that gets results.

“We will partner with Keep NZ Beautiful and assist organisations like Sea Cleaners to help fund the planning, tools and gear required to make team clean-ups easy, effective and fun.

“New Zealand’s natural environment is precious and we’re taking active steps to preserve it for future generations.”

