Ardern Must Reject Comments By Shane Jones

Comments made by NZ First Minister Shane Jones over the weekend that Indian students have ruined our academic institutions are unacceptable, Opposition Leader Simon Bridges says.

“Jacinda Ardern needs to reprimand her Minister for these comments, they are wrong and hurtful to Indian New Zealanders.

“Bizarrely - they come at the same time as Winston Peters was in India claiming it is ‘a priority relationship for New Zealand.’

“It’s time for Jacinda Ardern to finally stand up to her NZ First Ministers.”

© Scoop Media

