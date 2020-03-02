New Crown Infrastructure Partners Chair Announced

Minister for State Owned Enterprises Rt Hon Winston Peters and Minister of Finance Hon Grant Robertson, have announced the appointment of Mark Binns as Chair of the Crown Infrastructure Partners Limited (CIP).

“Mr Binns came highly recommended to step up to the Chair position after serving on the board since 2018, and with the right skills to govern the company as it works toward the delivery of much-needed infrastructure,” Winston Peters said.

His previous roles include CEO of Meridian Energy, and the Infrastructure Division of Fletcher Building. Mr Binns is currently a director of Auckland International Airport Ltd, Metlifecare Ltd, Auckland War Memorial Museum and other private companies.

“I am delighted to take over as Chairman as the Company enters this exciting new phase in assisting New Zealand deliver the infrastructure it needs,” Mark Binns said

Mr Binns took over as Chair from 1 March 2018, replacing Simon Allen who held the role for ten years.

“Mr Allen has led the company in its previous incarnation as Crown Fibre Holdings as well as through its transition to CIP. This has been a substantial shift for the company and Mr Allen leaves it in a good position. We wish him well for the future,” Grant Robertson said.

