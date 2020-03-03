Parliament

Parliament: Oral Questions - 3 March 2020

Tuesday, 3 March 2020, 11:44 am
Press Release: Office of the Clerk

Questions to Ministers

1. TAMATI COFFEY to the Minister of Finance: He aha ngā rīpoata hou kua kitea e ia mō te ōhanga o Aotearoa?

Translation: What recent reports has he seen on the New Zealand economy?

2. Hon SIMON BRIDGES to the Prime Minister: Does she stand by all her Government’s statements and actions?

3. Hon PAUL GOLDSMITH to the Minister of Finance: What changes to the Government’s economic policies, if any, has he made since the spread of COVID-19?

4. MARK PATTERSON to the Minister for Regional Economic Development: What recent Provincial Growth Fund announcements have been made?

5. Hon MICHAEL WOODHOUSE to the Minister of Health: Does he agree with the Prime Minister’s statement on the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak that New Zealand’s response has been “textbook”?

6. Hon JUDITH COLLINS to the Minister of Housing: Does she stand by her statement on 7 September 2019 with regard to a $400 million progressive home ownership scheme, “So what I’ve said is I’ll take the details around that to Cabinet by the end of the year, and we’re looking to have that up and running next year”; if so, exactly when this year will it be up and running?

7. ANGIE WARREN-CLARK to the Minister of Health: How is New Zealand’s public health service responding to the COVID-19 coronavirus?

8. Hon GERRY BROWNLEE to the Minister of Foreign Affairs: Does he stand by his statement in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade’s India strategy document titled India–New Zealand 2025: Investing in the Relationship, “Indian immigrants and students contribute skills and diversity to New Zealand’s economy and our communities”?

9. Hon MARK MITCHELL to the Minister of Police: Is he satisfied his policies are getting ahead of incidences of organised crime and gang activity in New Zealand?

10. Dr DEBORAH RUSSELL to the Minister for Small Business: What recent announcements has he made about making it easier for small businesses to get paid on time?

11. DAVID SEYMOUR to the Minister of Police: Does he have confidence in the ability of the Police to carry out search warrants appropriately when searching for prohibited firearms?

12. CHRIS BISHOP to the Minister for Regional Economic Development: Has he seen the comments of Southland business owner Colin Hitchell in relation to the Provincial Growth Fund officials, “They said they’d come to Southland because they’d overspent in Northland and they were down here to even the score”, and is it correct that there is a desire by officials to spend more in Southland in comparison with Northland?

